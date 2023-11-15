Koya Medical Raises New Capital with OrbiMed to Support Growth

OAKLAND, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbiMed, a leading healthcare investment firm and Koya Medical, a healthcare company with a mission to transform venous and lymphatic treatments through novel, people-centric solutions, today announced the closing of a financing for up to $30 million. The capital will support the company's strategic expansion and continued growth.

"We are excited to partner with Koya on its journey to deliver innovative offerings that can help millions of patients living with these chronic conditions," said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner, OrbiMed. "Lymphedema treatments are an underserved area for many patients, and we are just beginning to understand the full impact these diseases have on patients' daily lives. We are pleased to have OrbiMed join us along with our existing investors on this important mission," said Josh Baltzell, Board Chairman, Koya Medical.

With the close of this financing, Koya is well positioned to continue the growth of its Dayspring treatment for lymphedema. "Lymphedema and chronic venous diseases have tremendous unmet needs where millions of patients suffer due to the progressive nature of these conditions and their debilitating impacts. With OrbiMed joining our journey, we will be able to make a stronger impact in improving patient lives," said Andy Doraiswamy, CEO. "This partnership and funding will enhance our abilities to better serve our patients."

About Lymphedema

An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body. For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema can result from a variety of factors, including cancer, chronic venous disease, infection, and surgery.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical, a privately held company founded in 2018, is a transformative healthcare company developing breakthrough treatments for venous diseases and lymphedema and personalized care that is unavailable with traditional treatments. For company or product inquiry, contact info@koyamedical.com .

