Sempra Recognized as Trendsetter for Political Disclosure and Accountability

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been recognized as a Trendsetter for the eighth consecutive year for its civic transparency by the Center for Political Accountability's annual CPA-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability.

The CPA-Zicklin Index, which is produced in conjunction with the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, measures political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending by S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies, including political spending policies and board oversight. As a "Trendsetter" in the Index, Sempra scored in the 90th percentile or higher, well above the 58.3% percent average Index score for all S&P 500 companies in 2023.

"Attaining a Trendsetter recognition in the Index underscores Sempra's focus on transparency, responsibility, and rigorous standards of corporate citizenship," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer at Sempra. "We believe that in today's dynamic political landscape, it is not only our privilege but our responsibility to provide shareholders and other stakeholders alike with clarity and accountability regarding our political engagement. We aim to be a leader in this index and set a high bar for corporate political responsibility and exemplary governance."

Highlights for Sempra's recognition this year include the following:

Sempra received a raw score of 66 out of 70, which equates to an overall score of 94% on the CPA-Zicklin Index. This year, the average overall score for political disclosure and accountability was 58.3% for all S&P 500 companies.

Companies that are in or above the 90th percentile are considered "Trendsetters" and represent models among S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies for disclosure regarding political policies and spending.

"Sempra remains a strong example of how companies should disclose their political practices to manage and mitigate risks for the company and its consumers, but also increase shareholder value," said CPA President Bruce Freed. "We thank Sempra for its commitment to political disclosure and making it a part of its daily activities."

In addition to being recognized in this year's CPA-Zicklin Index, Sempra has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series, DiversityInc's Top Utilities list and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity list, among others.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. In 2022, Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

