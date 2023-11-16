Ancho Reyes Launches "Ancho Reyes Barrica", First-Ever Barrel-Aged Chile Liqueur

The makers of the award-winning, Mexican chile liqueurs introduce a complex new spirit unlike anything seen or tasted before

PUEBLA, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancho Reyes, the handcrafted chile poblano liqueur, proudly introduces Ancho Reyes Barrica, the newest addition to its award-winning portfolio. Barrica represents a significant milestone for the brand – the first-ever barrel-aged chile liqueur and the first new offering from the Ancho Reyes portfolio since the successful release of Ancho Reyes Verde in 2017.

Crafted with utmost care and precision, Ancho Reyes Barrica is a refined expression of the beloved Ancho Reyes Original liqueur, now with the introduction of ex-bourbon barrel aging for added richness, depth and complexity.

The journey of Ancho Reyes Barrica begins with the finest poblano chiles, grown in the volcanic soil of Puebla, Mexico. These chiles are harvested and sun-dried for 15-20 days to become Ancho chiles, then are carefully selected and meticulously hand-cut before being macerated in neutral cane spirit from Veracruz, Mexico. The resulting mixture is then aged for two years in ex-bourbon American White Oak casks, imparting a depth of flavor and complexity to the spirit. Once mature, Barrica's 100% natural, one-of-a-kind spirit is bottled in a beautifully crafted tinted glass, inspired by the rich color of the Ancho chile, and adorned with a debossed label finished with copper, as a nod to the famed artisans of Puebla.

Ancho Reyes Barrica builds upon the robust flavors of the Ancho Reyes Original, which was inspired by an original 1920's menjurje recipe. The result is a unique blend of heat, sweetness, smoke, and spice, offering rich flavors reminiscent of dulce de leche, spiced vanilla, cinnamon, and orange zest layers atop the signature warm chili heat that Ancho Reyes is known for.

Barrica is a getaway to a world of limitless culinary possibilities. Beyond being a first-of-its-kind liqueur, Ancho Reyes Barrica serves as a versatile elixir that caters to both seasoned mixologists and aficionados seeking bold and distinctive flavors. Whether sipped neat, used as a base for innovative cocktails, or paired with culinary creations, Barrica offers a multitude of ways to indulge in its exceptional taste:

Sipping : Enjoy it neat or on the rocks to savor the complex flavors of the barrel-aged chili peppers. The rich, smoky, and spicy notes make it a delightful sipping liqueur.

In Cocktails: For classic cocktails like the Manhattan , swap your traditional whiskey and sweet vermouth for Ancho Reyes Barrica for a special twist on a classic. Or, try Ancho Reyes Barrica with a touch of simple syrup or agave nectar, and a dash of bitters for a smoky and spicy Old-Fashioned variation.

Paired with dessert: For the perfect after-dinner treat, Ancho Reyes Barrica complements your favorite dessert or dark chocolate square for a delightful alternative to traditional digestifs.

"Ancho Reyes Barrica is a completely new type of barrel-aged liqueur that has the depth and complexity of Ancho Reyes Original but now as an elevated sipping spirit," said Global Managing Director for Spirits at Campari Group, Raul Gonzalez. "In Mexico, we often finish a dinner or a great meal with a drink shared amongst family and friends, and Barrica is the perfect sipping spirit to toast to that moment."

With the introduction of Barrica, Ancho Reyes continues to push boundaries and redefine the world of chile liqueurs. This exceptional offering invites enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to embark on a sensory journey like no other, celebrating the rich heritage and flavors of Puebla.

ABOUT ANCHO REYES:

One of the most highly awarded liqueurs in the world, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur received a gold medal from the prestigious San Francisco Wine and Spirits Competition (2021). Ancho Reyes Verde Liqueur received Double Gold Medals from the San Francisco Wine and Spirits Competition (2021), a Gold Medal and 90 Points ("Exceptional") from the illustrious Beverage Tasting Institute (2021), and the Chairman's Trophy: Top 100 from the Ultimate Spirits Competition (2021). Ancho Reyes is available at select retailers globally. For more information, please visit. http://www.anchoreyes.com/

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey® and Grand Marnier®. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/enPlease enjoy our brands responsibly.

