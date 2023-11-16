Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2021 is in Wine Spectator's Top 100

MENDOZA, Argentina, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrazas de los Andes, a pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, is proud to announce that Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2021 has been named the #30 wine in Wine Spectator's list of the Top 100 Wines of 2023. The full list can be found online at top100.wine spectator.com.

"Speaking on behalf of the entire team at Terrazas, we are honored to be part of this list of exceptional wines and especially proud to have our mountain terroir recognized in this way," says Estate Director Lucas Löwi. "With a mosaic of organically farmed vineyards perched where the earth meets the sky, our Reserva Malbec reflects the fresh taste of the Andes."

Through blind tastings performed by Wine Spectator's editors, these 100 bottles were chosen from over 9,200 wines. Selections are based on four criteria: quality (based on score), value (based on price), availability (based on the number of cases made or imported into the U.S.) and the "X-factor"—a compelling story and excitement behind the wine.

Wine Spectator's Top 100 list has been an annual highlight since 1988, showcasing the best of wine from the past year, wineries worth watching in the future, and the producers and wines that Wine Spectator's editors are most enthusiastic about.

About Terrazas de los Andes:

An adventurous pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, Terrazas de los Andes farms a breathtaking mosaic of 200+ individual high-altitude wine terraces, perched in the mountains where the earth meets the sky. Using 100% estate-grown mountain fruit, irrigated precisely and sustainably with pristine glacier water, Terrazas wines are full-bodied but elegantly aromatic and bright, capturing the pure, fresh taste of the Andes from these high-risk but high-reward elevations that require extreme viticulture. With respect for nature front and center, Terrazas' Guardians of Mountain Life project aims to unleash and protect the magic at the top of the world—embracing regenerative and organic viticulture, conserving precious glacier water, and supporting the local Andean community and the winery's own employees.

