Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter Enables Precise Diagnosis of Inverter Branch Faults

HEFEI, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In large-scale utility PV applications, Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter can assist with its intelligent branch diagnosis function, particularly beneficial when a system solution does not contain a combiner box or if the combiner box lacks communication capabilities. This innovative solution accurately identifies faulty branches within the inverter, providing real-time alerts for timely Operation and Maintenance (O&M). This proactive monitoring minimizes power plant losses and maximizes the customer's profitability.

By collecting current and voltage parameters from each branch of the DC inputs, the 1+X Modular Inverter uses AI algorithms to analyze the operational status of each branch. In the event of a fault, it promptly signals the monitoring system, notifying the O&M staff to take necessary measures.

Key Advantages:

More Accurate Diagnosis: The 1+X Modular Inverter leverages a vast database compiled from real-world data across various industries and time periods. This, coupled with factors such as inverter output power, ensures highly accurate diagnostic results. More Diagnostic Types: The 1+X Modular Inverter can diagnose the combiner box offline, and the PV string offline, offering a comprehensive diagnostic solution for enhanced system reliability.

Sungrow's commitment to technological innovation is evident in the 1+X Modular Inverter, providing users with a sophisticated tool to optimize performance, reduce downtime, and ultimately elevate the returns on investment for stakeholders of utility-scale PV installations. Sungrow stated in its semi-annual report that the Company has contracted a total of 16 GW of orders for its 1+X Modular Inverter globally, which is a testament to its success and credibility.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

