Miss America Announces Collaboration with American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Initiatives Promoting Women's Heart Health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss America, the iconic 100+ year brand, and Miss America's Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3), announce a 3-year commitment supporting American Heart Association's women's initiative, Go Red for Women® raising awareness of women's heart health and bringing fitness initiatives back to the national competition stage.

The Miss America Opportunity (PRNewswire)

Miss America's CEO Robin Fleming feels that, "Empowering women in America means making health a priority - heart disease is the leading cause of death for women ages 20 and older. We need to raise awareness and incorporate fitness initiatives to create better outcomes."

The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, has been on the forefront of fighting heart disease and strokes for a century. Since 2004, Go Red for Women has supported women through every season of life as their trusted, relevant source for credible, equitable health solutions.

"In the 20 years Go Red for Women has worked to save and improve women's lives, one thing we've learned is women—particularly young women—need to know heart disease doesn't discriminate," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "Anyone can be a lifesaver," she continued. "You just need to know the signs and symptoms and have confidence to speak up. The life you save could be your own."

Miss America's support for the Go Red for Women movement will encompass public awareness campaigns, community outreach, fundraising for health initiatives and participant scholarship opportunities, as well as highlighting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). All efforts are to further an overall goal of improving women's health and well-being. Both organizations will harness their collective reach to advocate for a heart-healthy America.

About The Miss America Opportunity

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing both personal and professional goals while advocating community service as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

Contact: Mack Hopper Email: Press@MissAmerica.org Phone: 917-239-7401

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Miss America Opportunity