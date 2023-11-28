Sedgwick expands partnership with Workday to modernize API connectivity in disability and leave programs

Advanced technology through integrative framework will ensure a seamless transition

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions announced an expanded partnership with Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources to expand its partnership ecosystem and deliver solutions that reduce implementation friction and ensures data security.

The partnership will leverage a decades long history of Sedgwick and Workday teams working together to provide industry leading solutions for organizations. The use of the platforms will improve performance in disability and leave programs with standard API connectivity and other services. The Sedgwick and Workday relationship will help strengthen the technologies in use and provide more strategic capabilities in the months ahead.

"The need to be nimble and responsive with technology solutions is challenging organizations to their core," said Sean Safieh, Sedgwick Chief Information Officer, Americas. "To keep up with the speed of technology changes, we believe having standards, pre-built integrations, and better insights into data are the cornerstone of our approach to absence management. This partnership with Workday solidifies our dedication to continuing to deliver those capabilities to our clients where they need us the most."

The Sedgwick and Workday integrations will offer new capabilities and enhance the existing capabilities Sedgwick has to support employers and organizations.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit Workday.com.

