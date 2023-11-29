Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Commands Southeast, Acquiring Industry Leader S&S Sprinkler

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired S&S Sprinkler, a leader in fire protection and security with five locations throughout the Southeast. The addition of S&S's highly skilled team, resources and customer base enhances Pye-Barker's service offerings and capabilities in the Gulf Coast states and broader Southeastern market. It also further substantiates Pye-Barker Fire & Safety as the acquirer of choice in the fire protection and life safety industry.

"With S&S, Pye-Barker gains a dedicated team, experienced leaders and key geographic locations in the Gulf States."

S&S Sprinkler's story began in 1971 as a fire sprinkler installer. In the 90s, it was purchased by Leland Moore, Sr., who along with a dedicated leadership team grew the company to what it is today – a fully integrated "one-stop shop" for sprinklers, suppression, extinguishers, fire detection, alarms and security systems. The company, headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, also operates locations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Beaumont, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Its size and customer base are representative of the high regard S&S Sprinkler holds in the Southeast.

"Despite an influx of partnership opportunities as S&S has grown into an industry leader, we didn't take much stock in potential partners until meeting with Pye-Barker," said Leland Moore, Sr., Owner and Chairman at S&S. "Pye-Barker understands our business and what our teams experience on the job. This partnership with Pye-Barker allows us additional resources, more financial strength, a larger geographic footprint, a broader talent pool and enhanced benefits and opportunities for our staff."

The current leadership team at S&S, along with a committee of team members, established the company's core values in 2000 as a backbone to the company as it grew. This alignment of values and a vision for the future created an instant connection between S&S and the Pye-Barker team.

"As I've gotten to know Pye-Barker's leaders through our work in the industry, I've seen our shared values in practice," said Parks Moore, President of Sales and Engineering at S&S. "I've witnessed their integrity through their interactions with the industry, their businesses and their own families whom I've gotten to know. I'm confident this is the best path forward for our team, customers and owners."

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with S&S. From their values-driven culture to their sophisticated and innovative approach to business, we are aligned with the commitment to providing our customers with top-tier services and solutions," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "With this acquisition, Pye-Barker is gaining a dedicated team, experienced leaders and key geographic locations in the Gulf States that bring us one step closer to being the single-source provider of choice in every U.S. market."

The S&S leadership team made up of Leland Moore, Sr., Leland Moore, Jr., Parks Moore, Mike Pepper and Justin Merrick will remain to help grow the business along with their highly skilled staff.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinklers, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 185 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and caring for its 6,000 team members.

Pye-Barker is No. 954 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list and is currently No. 9 on the SDM 100 security business ranking.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in the exploration of strategic acquisition opportunities. If you have an interest in taking the first step in selling your fire or life safety business, we welcome the opportunity to share why we are the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn more.

