Skin Therapy MD Launches CAMU Skincare Bundles to Target Anti-Aging and Acne Concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Therapy MD, Dr. Melanie Kingsley is excited to announce the company's launch of its CAMU skincare bundles, combining products from the CAMU skincare lines targeting acne and anti-aging skin concerns.

Dr. Kingsley created CAMU lines for a powerful two-step process.

"Throughout my career as a dermatologist, the two most common concerns I heard from my patients were about acne and how to slow or reverse the aging process," Dr. Kingsley said. "After years of trying different products and various treatment regimens, I just wasn't satisfied with the options available. That's why I created the CAMU skincare lines — high-quality skincare products that are effective, simple to use and gentle on the skin."

Both the CAMU ClearSkin and CAMU Anti-Aging lines remove several steps from your skincare routine by combining the most effective ingredients into one formulation to give patients the desired results.

"Both regimens consist of two simple steps — an exfoliating pad to help remove the dead skin cells and allow the nutrients into the skin; and then a serum to deliver and seal in the essential ingredients," Dr. Kingsley said. "The serum also acts as a moisturizer with the addition of ceramides."

CAMU ClearSkin is specifically targeted toward acne-prone patients with oily skin, clogged pores or inflamed acne bumps. The product line helps treat acne, exfoliate the skin and seal in hydration while promoting a healthy skin barrier.

CAMU Anti-Aging helps slow and reverse the signs of sun damage and aging, lightens brown spots and softens fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps adult acne, rosacea and keratosis pilaris and reduces the visibility of pores.

The CAMU ClearSkin Bundle is now available with the serum and wipes — with or without a cleanser. And the CAMU Anti-Aging Bundle is now available with the resurfacing pads and moisturizing serum — without or without the gentle hydrating cleanser.

"I've had so much fun developing this skincare line and seeing the benefits it has brought to so many people," Dr. Kingsley said.

For more information about Skin Therapy MD, visit https://skintherapymd.com/.

About Skin Therapy MD

Skin Therapy MD was founded in 2010 by board-certified and fellowship-trained dermatologist Dr. Melanie Kingsley — with a mission to develop safe and effective skincare products. Skin Therapy MD is committed to helping clients achieve healthy skin with proven results in fewer steps so they can feel their best with medically-based, scientific skincare products. For more: skintherapymd.com

