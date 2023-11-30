Two Roads Advisors Completes Acquisition of Inflection Brands, A Leading E-commerce M&A Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Roads Advisors is pleased to announce its acquisition of the M&A advisory business of Inflection Brands. The acquisition expands Two Roads' investment banking footprint in the e-commerce industry and further strengthens its position as one of the leading M&A advisors in the space.

With more than $16 billion of capital entering e-commerce since 2019, Inflection Brands established itself as a top M&A advisor to both buyers and sellers. The firm has a strong track record of M&A advisory work on more than $250 million in combined enterprise value across a wide range of e-commerce and digital-focused businesses.

"Our acquisition of Inflection Brands' sell-side M&A advisory business represents a step forward for Two Roads Advisors," said John Z. Fang, Managing Partner. "This acquisition complements our focus of providing top-tier advice to businesses at pivotal points in their lifecycles. With this expansion, we are better equipped to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

With a focus on growth companies across the consumer, technology, and business service sectors, Two Roads Advisors enters its fifth year, averaging a closed deal per month. The team has expanded to over twenty professionals across the US and EU with a deep network of strategic and financial buyer relationships and the ability to provide premium exit options and liquidity to nearly every M&A situation, from founder-backed sales, to public company divestitures, to private-equity backed portfolio exits. The firm has grown over 900% since inception and continues to seek more client opportunities and ambitious team members.

"Joining forces with Two Roads Advisors is a natural fit for our firm," said Richard Lindeman, CEO & Founder, of Inflection Brands. "Our shared commitment to excellence and client-focused approach makes this a promising new chapter. We are excited to contribute our expertise to the already impressive capabilities of Two Roads Advisors."

For more information about Two Roads Advisors and the services offered, please visit: www.TwoRoadsAdvisors.com.

About Two Roads Advisors

Two Roads Advisors, headquartered in New York City, is a boutique investment bank providing excellent advice on mergers & acquisitions, capital raises, restructuring and corporate strategy.

About Inflection Brands

Inflection Brands is a distinguished M&A and e-commerce investment banking firm and has an impressive history of advising both buyers and sellers through transactions.

Contact:

John Z. Fang

Managing Partner

john@tworoadsadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE Two Roads Advisors