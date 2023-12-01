The Ad Council's 69th Annual Public Service Award Dinner Celebrates Extraordinary Progress of Social Impact Efforts and Inspires the Media and Marketing Industries to Come Together for Tomorrow

Honoring JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and hosted by actress and comedian Cecily Strong, the event raised a record-breaking $8.2 million for the nonprofit's national social impact campaigns

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 30, the Ad Council, America's leading organization harnessing the power of communications for social change, held its Annual Public Service Award Dinner. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, was honored for his exceptional contributions to corporate citizenship, including his support for numerous Ad Council campaigns. Grammy Award-winning artist Brittany Howard was recognized by the organization as a "Champion of Good" and performed "You'll Never Walk Alone" at the event hosted by actress, comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum Cecily Strong. The Dinner also featured live performances from the Brooklyn United Evolution Drumline and the LA CAN Freedom Singers from "America's Got Talent." The Annual Dinner was held at the Glasshouse in New York City and raised a record-breaking $8.2 million to support the Ad Council and its national social impact campaigns.

Attended by prominent executives from the media, marketing, advertising and technology industries, the Annual Public Service Award Dinner recognizes the organizations and individuals who support the Ad Council and its social impact efforts. This year's dinner theme was "Together for Tomorrow" and was co-chaired by Carla Hassan, Ad Council Board Member and CMO of JPMorgan Chase, and Diego Scotti, Ad Council Chair and General Manager, PayPal Consumer Group and Global Marketing. JPMorgan Chase and Verizon were Diamond sponsors for the event. Platinum sponsors included Adobe, Amazon Ads, Disney, Google, IPG, Meta, TikTok and WPP. Gold sponsors included Comcast Advertising, NBCUniversal, Netflix and Publicis Media. Silver sponsors included Art & Science, Deloitte, Droga5, Fox, GroupM, Huntsman Mental Health Institute, iHeartMedia, Johnson & Johnson, MediaLink, Northwell Health and Salesforce. In addition, Art & Science, iHeartMedia and NBCUniversal served as the evening's Entertainment Sponsors and Adobe as the Creative Content Sponsor. TikTok sponsored the "For You" Carpet, Google sponsored the Cocktail Reception and Meta sponsored the After-Party. Spirits were donated by Diageo.

"The Annual Dinner is an amazing opportunity to not only celebrate the impactful campaigns that have ignited positive change across the nation, but also honor the incredible individuals behind them," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "As we come together to recognize all that we have accomplished, I look forward to the future, where we will continue driving meaningful progress with the compassion and purpose that define our work."

Jamie Dimon was presented with this year's Public Service Award for his role running a healthy and vibrant company while helping to create a more inclusive economy for their company's employees and the customers and communities they serve. JPMorgan Chase has been a trusted and active partner of the Ad Council since 1960, helping to drive significant impact on key issues such as skills development, COVID-19 vaccine awareness, saving for retirement and more. Additionally, under Dimon's leadership, JPMorgan Chase has used its business expertise and resources, philanthropy and the skills of its more than 300,000 employees to make investments and develop business solutions that help to create a stronger and more inclusive economy. This includes a historic investment in Detroit's comeback from bankruptcy that has become a model for how business, community and government leaders work together to solve challenges; helping people with criminal backgrounds through hiring and public policy; a significant business investment to advance racial equity; and employee and community programs that underscore why the future of work is about skills, not just college degrees.

The event also highlighted partners who not only have been impacted by the issues the Ad Council addresses, but who are also on the ground, working alongside the Ad Council to create an impact on those issues. These individuals included:

Christian Heyne (Gun Violence Survivor and Chief Programs & Policy Officer at Brady )

Heyne is a gun violence survivor and the Chief Officer of Policy and Programs at Brady , a longtime valued partner nonprofit of the Ad Council's gun violence prevention work. He is instrumental in furthering Brady's comprehensive approach to preventing gun violence by changing laws, reforming the gun industry and reshaping how Americans think about responsible gun ownership. He has successfully developed, lobbied and helped implement a variety of local, state and federal policies proven to prevent gun violence. He leads Brady's Combating Crime Guns initiative, which holds the gun industry responsible for reckless behavior that contributes to gun violence. And in partnership with the Ad Council, he oversees Brady's End Family Fire campaigns, which are work to change attitudes and behavior around safe storage. Heyne ensures that survivors' voices are genuinely reflected in each stage of Brady's work and that survivors are leaders at the forefront of the broader movement. Heyne is a gun violence survivor and the Chief Officer of Policy and Programs at, a longtime valued partner nonprofit of the Ad Council's gun violence prevention work. He is instrumental in furtheringcomprehensive approach to preventing gun violence by changing laws, reforming the gun industry and reshaping how Americans think about responsible gun ownership. He has successfully developed, lobbied and helped implement a variety of local, state and federal policies proven to prevent gun violence. He leadsCombating Crime Guns initiative, which holds the gun industry responsible for reckless behavior that contributes to gun violence. And in partnership with the Ad Council, he overseesEnd Family Fire campaigns, which are work to change attitudes and behavior around safe storage. Heyne ensures that survivors' voices are genuinely reflected in each stage ofwork and that survivors are leaders at the forefront of the broader movement.

Tonja Myles (Executive Director, Set Free Indeed Ministry and Certified Peer Counselor)

Myles has championed mental health rehabilitation throughout her career. She promotes mental health awareness by sharing her experiences recovering from addiction, surviving sexual abuse and suicide attempts, and being diagnosed with PTSD. Myles has testified on Capitol Hill numerous times and was recognized by President Bush during his 2003 State of the Union for her expertise in faith-based recovery. She serves on multiple boards in Baton Rouge and Louisiana , is a founding board member of The Bridge Center of Hope and advises on the new adult mental health campaign from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council, "Love, Your Mind."

Videos of Christian Hayne and Tonja Myles were shown at the event, produced by emotion studios and directed by Bryan Rawles, spotlighting the impact they are making within their communities and connection to the Ad Council's purpose-driven work. This partnership was secured thanks to Adobe.

Cecily Strong is an actress and author best known for her work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 2012-22. For "SNL," Strong received back-to-back Emmy Award nominations in 2020-21 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Critics Choice Award nomination. She earned rave reviews for her notable Judge Jeanine Pirro, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Melania Trump impressions. Strong co-hosted "Weekend Update" alongside both Seth Meyers and Colin Jost. Strong recently starred in the second season of Apple TV+'s hit musical series, "Schmigadoon!," on which she also serves as a producer. Her memoir, This Will All Be Over Soon, was released in 2021. That same year she made her New York stage debut at The Shed in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe and returned to star in the production at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles in 2022. She also co-stars in the upcoming animated feature "Garfield." Strong has appeared in the films The Female Brain and Paul Feig's reboot of Ghostbusters, as well as Melissa McCarthy's The Boss, The Bronze and The Meddler. Additionally, Strong emceed the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Strong was raised in Oak Park, IL and has a B.F.A. in theater from the California Institute of the Arts.

Galvanizing, cathartic, and wildly soul-expanding, Brittany Howard is one of the most essential artists of our time. With five Grammy Award wins and sixteen nominations, Brittany catapulted from her start with Alabama Shakes to a solo career that sees her as a radically idealistic commentator on the state of the human condition. There is a reason that when major artists, awards shows, films and brands look to create a bold cultural moment, they turn to this trailblazing and generous collaborator. Her next record, entitled "What Now" will be released February 2, 2024.

The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program (BU) is a community-based organization that serves New York City youth. As an art form, marching band combines the elements of musicianship and pageantry and allows each student to participate in an all-encompassing and life changing activities. Brooklyn United is focused on the development of youth through Academic Support, Character Development, Skills Building and Performance Opportunities. It is through these pillars that we strive to build strong, well rounded, healthy, confident and capable young people.

Born in the heart of Skid Row in Los Angeles, the LA CAN Freedom Singers have united to deliver a powerful message that "art has no address" and can be a driving force for generating ideas and solutions to combat homelessness. The LA CAN Freedom Singers have taken their message of hope and endless potential to audiences across the country, captivating them with spirited performances and heartfelt discussions. Their magic was recently on full display on their journey to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent. Guided by the transformative vision of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, the LA CAN Freedom Singers provide a prominent platform that dispels and reshapes the negative narratives that often overshadow communities like Skid Row.

The Ad Council's Public Service Award Dinner is the organization's largest fundraising event, with the last Annual Dinner in 2022 raising more than $7.1 million to support the Ad Council's national social impact programs. Having just completed its 69th year, this event has been honoring corporate leaders for their contributions to public service since 1953. To learn more about the Ad Council, visit adcouncil.org.

