Beyond-Sleep and Media Icon Zach Sang Partner for a Holiday Mattress Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beyond-Sleep and media Icon Zach Sang announced a Holiday Mattress Giveaway with one free VibraSonic mattress a week to a lucky subscriber.

Beginning today, Monday, Dec. 4th through Sunday, Dec. 31st, 2023 consumers can visit the Beyond Sleep website and sign up for subscriber email alerts. Once subscribed, they can be eligible to win a free Beyond-Sleep mattress valued at $1800.

Beyond-Sleep is establishing itself at the forefront of mattress and adjustable base innovation. Through this partnership and holiday giveaway with Zach Sang, both brands combine their expertise to create immersive products, engaging content, and introduce the world to the future of sleep.

"The fusion of tech and tranquility with Beyond-Sleep and the VibraSonic mattress is a game changer for me," said Zach Sang. "I'm waking up refreshed and recharged, and immersing in music like never before."

This holiday collaboration continues to establish Beyond Sleep's mission to transform the way we sleep, while harnessing the power of Zach Sang's unique influence and audience via his Amazon Twitch, YouTube and Podcast series.

"This giveaway with Zach Sang promises to deliver a unique sleep experience," said Hayden Petersen, vice president, Beyond-Sleep. "We truly believe that our mattresses will elevate your sleep beyond the ordinary – especially during the hectic holiday season."

About the VibraSonic Memory Foam Mattress with Built-In Subwoofers:

Patented sleep-tech transforms your bedroom into an entertainment hub for immersive experiences & deeper sleep.

Built-In Subwoofers with 2x Satellite Speakers: premium-quality sound for gamers, music lovers, podcasts, and audiobook enthusiasts.

Wireless Multimedia Integration: Stream from devices with Bluetooth ® technology.

Plush Memory Foam: Optimal balance of comfort and support.

Tech-Enhanced Relaxation: Massage modes and sounds for audio therapy and deeper sleep.

Enhanced Gaming: Immerse into gameplay with the built-in subwoofer and game comfortably (and longer) with the adjustable base.

Adjustable Base (Optional): Wirelessly control your comfort with a motorized base that inclines upper and lower mattress sections independently.

About Star Seeds Co. Ltd: Founded in April 1990, Star Seeds is a privately-owned company specializing in the manufacturing of adjustable bases and mattress products. With over 30 years of experience, Star Seeds operates five vertically integrated factories in central Taiwan, boasting over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and employing over 400 dedicated professionals. Star Seeds distributes its products globally through partnerships with leading mattress manufacturers, distributors, and retail stores.

About Beyond-Sleep: Launched in 2022, Beyond-Sleep allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products.

About Zach Sang: Zach Sang is one of the most recognizable voices in media to teens and young adults all over the world. His success was self-created at age 14 when he went from grocery store bag boy to an internet radio star broadcasting nightly from his bedroom in Wayne, New Jersey. His shows popularity landed him his first big gig with Nickelodeon which paved the way for the launch of his hugely successful, nationally syndicated, FM radio show which ran for 10 years reaching over 80 markets across the US and Canada. Over the years Zach has created a space where culture shapers of all kinds feel comfortable opening up, his interviews consistently make headlines with major outlets such as The New York Times who described him as "one of the most crucial interviewers of contemporary pop stars" and even recently profiled by TODAY Show's Al Roker for their "Generation Next" segment. Zach has also hosted the American Music Awards Pre-Show, was named Radio's Most Innovative at the age of 22 by Jacobs Media Research and is a proud St. Jude ambassador.

