Jared Debuts New Holiday Offerings in the Exquisite High-Jewelry Collection from Renowned Designer, Shy Dayan, with Prices up to $175,000

Jared Debuts New Holiday Offerings in the Exquisite High-Jewelry Collection from Renowned Designer, Shy Dayan, with Prices up to $175,000

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared, the high-end, accessible luxury brand of Signet Jewelers, unveils today the second Jared Atelier bespoke, limited-edition collection created in collaboration with Shy Dayan. Designed around impeccably matched, rare stones, the Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection boasts stunning earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in an array of materials such as natural diamonds, elaborate yellow diamonds, emeralds, yellow and white 18K gold, and platinum. Available exclusively at Jared, these one-of-a-kind pieces made their debut at the end of November. The balance of the collection will be introduced in the coming weeks for a total of 14 exquisite styles. Retail prices range from $30,000 to $175,000.

Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan (PRNewswire)

An expert in transforming rare gems and unique stones into statement making, couture-quality creations, Shy Dayan handcrafts jewelry that is designed to complement the body and celebrate the moments that matter.

"We are proud to showcase the one-of-a-kind, Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection just in time for the holiday season. The collection provides high jewelry styles for our most discerning clients as they look for that perfect gift for the special person in their life or for self-purchase," said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. "It has been an honor to expand our partnership with Shy Dayan to create these unique high jewelry pieces; a true testament to the enduring craftsmanship and design excellence he is known for."

For a quarter of a century, Shy Dayan has designed a continuously evolving assortment of contemporary fine jewelry that redefines modern luxury. His latest endeavor, the Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan collection, is a luxury master class in artistry and innovation to create a bespoke, limited-edition high jewelry line exclusively for Jared.

Giving customers the opportunity to indulge in luxury this holiday season, the limited-edition diamond and diamond & gemstone styles will be available in select store locations, online, and through an appointment-only jewelry concierge program.

To explore the collection and learn more, please visit https://www.jared.com/jared-atelier-shy-dayan .

About Jared

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com , and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com , Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com . See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.banter.com , www.diamondsdirect.com , www.jamesallen.com , www.bluenile.com , www.peoplesjewellers.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk , www.ernestjones.co.uk , and www.rocksbox.com .

About Shy Creation

Shy Creation is a contemporary fine jewelry brand with a fresh, California twist – our style is fun, young and luxurious. Discover our modern interpretation of traditional fine jewelry re-imagined for contemporary tastes. Shy Creation redefines luxury - pairing the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship with the fashion forward designs to create a wearable fine jewelry label for modern women. For additional information on Shy Creation visit shycreation.com , and like us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and Vimeo .

CONTACT: Sydney Parker, sydney@lividini.com

(PRNewsfoto/Jared) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jared