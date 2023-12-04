PwC selects Mohamed Kande as next Global Chair

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Board of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL) today announced that Mohamed Kande has been selected as the next Chair of the PwC Network. His four-year term, which has been ratified by PwC's worldwide network of member firms, will commence on 1 July 2024.

Mr. Kande, who has worked at PwC since 2011, is a member of PwC's Global Leadership Team and has served as Global Advisory Leader since 2019. In addition, he serves as the co-leader of US Consulting Solutions. Mohamed has previously held various multi-territory leadership roles and been responsible for helping our global stakeholders and clients solve their most complex problems.

Mohamed has over 32 years of professional services experience and brings a wealth of multi-industry and multi-disciplinary experience. He is a licensed CPA, holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and earned an MS in electrical engineering from the University of Montreal and a diplôme d'ingénieur in electrical engineering from Ecole Supérieure d'Ingénieurs en Génie Electrique in France.

Lisa Sawicki, PwC Network Governance Board Chair, said:

"Mohamed is a purpose-led leader with broad multidisciplinary experience and will bring tremendous insights and perspective to the role of Global Chair. He is committed to implementing our global strategy, our multidisciplinary operating model and collaborating closely with our partners and people to help our clients and stakeholders build trust and drive sustained outcomes. Mohamed's global experience, commitment to diversity and inclusion and understanding of cutting-edge technologies make him the ideal Chair to guide PwC into the future."

Mohamed Kande, PwC Global Chair-elect, said:

"It is a great honour to be selected as the next Global Chair of the PwC Network as we enter our 175th year in business. I look forward to working with my colleagues around the world as we continue to help our clients and stakeholders build trust, deliver quality and drive sustained outcomes. That said, the world is changing quickly and the needs of our clients, our people and the communities we live in are also changing. I am extremely confident that PwC has the right strategy, the right multidisciplinary operating model and the right values in place to help our clients through these challenges and opportunities. I look forward to building on those in the next four years."

Mr Kande will succeed Bob Moritz, who has served as Global Chair since 2016. Bob will retire at the end of his term on 30 June 2024, concluding a four decade career at PwC.

Lisa Sawicki, PwC Network Governance Board Chair, added:

"I want to thank Bob for all he has achieved, and will continue to achieve, in his role as Global Chair. In addition to driving PwC's strategy, Bob has been committed to our people and exemplifies PwC values every day. As Chair, he has been a champion for diversity & inclusion, stakeholder capitalism and is a leading voice of the business community around major societal issues such as climate and skills development."

Bob Moritz, PwC Global Chair, said:

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this great Network as Global Chair. Having worked alongside Mohamed for over a decade, I have the utmost confidence he will continue to live our values and purpose while successfully driving the Network forward."

Biography of Mohamed Kande

Mohamed Kande currently serves as Vice Chair PwC US - US Consulting Solutions Co-Leader and Global Advisory Leader. He also serves as the CEO of the US and Japan Consulting businesses. In these roles, he is responsible for helping clients identify value and design and deliver large-scale business-led change, from strategy to outcomes, specifically in the areas of Deals, Transformation, Cybersecurity, Privacy and Risk, Cloud and Digital and Tax Consulting.

As part of his role at the Global Advisory Leader, Mohamed played a key leadership role in driving the Network's Alliance strategy as well as served as the executive sponsor of the Network's investments in key capabilities such as Gen AI, managed services, and business model reinvention.

Prior to this role, Mohamed served as PwC's US and Global Advisory Leader for the technology, media, telecoms ("TMT") and hospitality industry sectors. His technical knowledge spans the areas of operational strategy, technology development, mergers and acquisitions and operations management.



Before joining PwC in August 2011, Mohamed was the managing partner of PRTM Management Consultants' Europe, Middle East and South Asia business. Prior to that leadership role, he was the managing partner of PRTM's Global Public Sector business. Mohamed also continued to be one of the senior partners in PRTM's telecommunications and technology practice.



Prior to joining PRTM, Mohamed worked for Motorola in Chicago and for DTI Telecom in Canada, deploying and launching telecommunications networks in the USA, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.



Mohamed holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, an MS in electrical engineering from the University of Montreal and a diplôme d'ingénieur inn electrical engineering from Ecole Supérieure d'Ingénieurs en Génie Electrique in France. Mohamed became a licensed CPA in Washington, D.C., in 2022. He is on the Board of Directors of CARE, the global humanitarian organization providing disaster relief to areas in crisis, and providing long-term solutions to poverty around the world.

