Unlock Health Introduces ROI Insights Tool to Improve Healthcare Marketing Effectiveness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unlock Health ™, a healthcare technology and -services growth platform, announced the commercial availability of Unlock ROI Insights™, the first-ever full-funnel measurement tool for healthcare marketers. Designed to demonstrate marketing effectiveness in a way that is defensible at the CFO-level, the launch marks another milestone in Unlock Health's vision to help healthcare providers solve today's urgent growth needs while building sustainable performance for the future.

In the wake of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems face unprecedented financial pressure. At the same time, we know less than 10 percent of healthcare marketers can demonstrate ROI from their marketing efforts, making it difficult to justify marketing investments that move the needle on hospital margins. Unlock ROI Insights is a web-based reporting tool that calculates marketing return on investment (ROI) down to the specific service line, market, and campaign level to match investments in lead generation activities with revenue.

"Beyond the ability to demonstrate ROI, less than 20 percent of healthcare marketers have the ability to personalize their marketing campaigns based on information provided in their hospital CRM system, let alone their EHR. That's because CRMs and EHRs weren't designed to translate omni-channel marketing performance into downstream results. The solution healthcare marketers needed to do their job effectively didn't exist, so we built it," said Dan Lavelle, Chief Strategy Officer, Unlock Health. "This is table stakes for hospital marketing. The ability to demonstrate marketing's effectiveness creates new and innovative opportunities to target campaigns by service line or geography, for example, and transform healthcare marketing departments from a cost center to a sustainable growth enabler. Based on early pilots, we anticipate providers will see a ROI of 4:1 to 10:1."

El Camino Health, University of Miami Health System, and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System are among the early adopters of Unlock ROI Insights. Unlock ROI Insights has served as a diagnostic tool to assist marketers with powerful intel into which campaign messages and calls-to-action are most effective at driving new patients, opportunity-to-appointment conversion rates, and how to optimize campaign workflows to accelerate speed to revenue.

Unlock ROI Insights is the first and only purpose-built solution commercially available that can integrate clinical data from inpatient and ambulatory EHRs with marketing campaign data in a safe, secure, HIPAA-compliant environment. Combined with Unlock Secure Conversions, Unlock Health supports clients with a suite of products that prevent the sharing of sensitive customer data to advertising companies in order to reduce legal risk without compromising analytics.

