Anju Software Celebrates One Year Since the Launch of Their CRO Partner Program

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a leading provider of adaptive technologies for clinical trials and data services, successfully launched their CRO Partner Program one year ago. The initiative, spearheaded by Mike Loftus, Vice President of Anju's CRO & Academic Partnering Program, has demonstrated exceptional success in providing best-in-class technology and services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs), academic research organizations, as well as independent and scientific research institutes.

As an organization, that prides itself on being customer-first, this program lives up to their commitment of fostering customer-centric relationships and building strong partnerships by prioritizing the needs and satisfaction of their customers throughout every aspect of their business operations.

The program focuses on delivering unparalleled value by reducing risks associated with running clinical trials. The eClinical suite consists of proven, powerful technology that provides customers with the flexibility to build a range of standardized trials – from early phase and simple Phase I to complex, multi-cycle, double-randomized Phase III and Phase IV studies. Their commitment to quality ensures validated software and compliant processes drive study deployments. Partners enjoy a flexible pricing model resulting in lower price points for studies and services.

"I'm thrilled to lead this program, drawing on my extensive experience in the CRO channel. The growth we've seen reflects the industry's recognition of the value Anju brings to clinical trials," commented Mike Loftus, Vice President CRO & Academic Partner Program. "Our mission is to continue expanding our partnership capabilities within the industry, providing CROs and research institutes with the best technology and support available."

For more information about Anju's CRO Partner Program and the company's suite of adaptive technologies, please visit Anju's website or reach out to Mike Loftus via email at michael.loftus@anjusoftware.com.

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

