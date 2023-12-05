JOHNNY CARSON GIVING "THE SALUTE" AND STOLEN ELIZABETH TAYLOR IMAGES; PHOTOGRAPHER GARY BERNSTEIN ALSO ADDS FLORENCE, FLOWERS, FERRARIS, AND ROLEXES TO THE GALLERY

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years Gary Bernstein photographed more than 200 celebrities—from Jay Leno and Farrah Fawcett to Bruce Jenner. With evocative images of the world's legendary beauties including Joan Collins and Sophia Loren, the UK magazine, Woman's Own, labeled Bernstein "the most sought-after celebrity photographer in the world."

His ever-expanding gallery of Limited Editions for collectors and designers (created by Fine Art America (which also offers the works of Warhol and Norman Rockwell)) includes a look into the history of his Hollywood images with anecdotes revealing the behind-the-scenes stories of the photographs and the celebrities. For the holiday season, Bernstein has added the ability to place the classic images on everything from cups to pillows to stationery and cell phone cases.

A Bernstein anecdote recalls his first meeting with Elizabeth Taylor: "Actor, Robert Wagner (Natalie Wood's husband) called and asked me to meet him in Malibu for lunch. He said he was producing a film with ABC and Columbia Pictures and wanted me to meet his leading lady because I would be hired to shoot the marketing photographs for the film. I asked who the leading lady was, and he said, "it's a secret—meet you at 12." Sitting across from Wagner, dining on cracked crab (yes, Hollywood eats very well), he looks over my shoulder and says "Oh, here she is now." The woman sits down next to me. I turn and am face to face with Elizabeth Taylor. "Hello, Gary" says the legendary beauty, which of course is a normal greeting, but you just had to be there ;)."

With clients like Cartier, Harper's Bazaar and Architectural Digest, some Bernstein classic advertisements have also been added to the collection along with scenics, flowers, and Frank Lloyd Wright architectural images.

Additionally, the gallery website allows the viewer to place selected photographs on "virtual walls," pick the framing and other perks as a preview prior to purchase.

Perhaps Elizabeth Taylor said it best in her foreword to one of Bernstein's books: "Thank you, Gary, for some of the most memorable photographs I have ever known."

