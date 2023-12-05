Lucid Air Model Line Updates Offer Customers More Freedom with the Power of Choice and Greater Flexibility

The Air lineup now consists of four models:

+ , from $77,400 ++ . Air Pure, recently added to Car and Driver's esteemed 10Best List , with an EPA-estimated range of 419 miles, from

Air Touring adds all-wheel drive, more performance, and over 400 miles of range, from $85,900 ++ .

Air Grand Touring with all-wheel drive and projected to remain the longest-range electric car on the market.

Air Sapphire, the world's first electric super-sports sedan, with 427 miles of EPA-est. range and a 0-60 mph time of under two seconds.

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), pioneering a new era of luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, today announced updates to the Air lineup to offer customers greater flexibility to configure vehicles with the features that matter most to them. The lineup is anchored by the Air Pure, priced from $77,400 ++, and the Air Touring, which now starts at $85,900 ++.

Lucid today announced updates to the Air lineup to offer customers greater flexibility to configure vehicles with the features that matter most to them. Lucid’s continuous customer focus means the Air lineup includes newly available features across the board, including a wider range of interior and exterior color options such as the widely popular Stealth Appearance, now available at a more accessible price, and expanded availability of Fathom Blue paint. (PRNewswire)

"This transforms the flexibility and choice for our customers while highlighting Lucid's commitment to continuous improvement of the world's most advanced and dynamic electric vehicles," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid. "By listening to owners and prospective customers, I'm delighted that we can now provide such compelling choices. For example, it's now possible to order an Air Pure with massaging seats or even an Air Grand Touring with a metal roof."

The Lucid Air can be ordered immediately at a starting price of $77,400++ for Air Pure. With efficiency, technology, performance, and luxury, the four models – all featuring sleek and sporty exterior design and luxurious, spacious interiors – are now streamlined across powertrain and battery-based selections resulting in a simplified offering.

Lucid's continuous customer focus means the Lucid Air lineup includes newly available features across the board. Providing the freedom to configure a personalized luxury experience, the lineup also includes a wider range of interior and exterior color options including the widely popular Stealth Appearance, now available at a more accessible price, and expanded availability of Fathom Blue paint (excluding Sapphire).

Customers can further enhance their Lucid Air with new Comfort & Convenience Packages as extra-cost options for the Air Pure and Air Touring. (The content is standard for the Lucid Air Grand Touring and Sapphire.)

For the Air Pure, the Comfort & Convenience Package adds:

Heated steering wheel

Heated rear seats

Soft-close doors

Four-zone climate control

Power rear window sunshades

For the Air Touring, the Comfort & Convenience Package adds all of the above plus:

Power open and close frunk

Heated precision wipers

Lucid Air Pure

Lucid's purest expression of luxury, and just announced as a member of the 2024 Car and Driver 10Best list, the Air Pure now provides the option to include 14-way or 20-way power front seats with ventilation and massage, alongside an expanded range of interior themes.

Lucid Air Pure Powertrain RWD Starting Price $77,400++ EPA Estimated Range 419 miles+ Battery Pack 16 modules Gross Battery Capacity 88 kWh Max Power 430 hp 0 – 60 mph 4.5 seconds New Options Five-feature Comfort and Convenience Package 14-way or 20-way power front seats Front seats with ventilation and massage Choice of interior color and material theme Premium natural grain and Nappa full-grain leather Market Availability Available to configure and order on LucidMotors.com

Lucid Air Touring

The perfect balance of range, speed, and space for people and cargo, the Lucid Air Touring is Lucid's most accessible vehicle equipped with all-wheel-drive, offering more horsepower and quicker acceleration from the outgoing all-wheel-drive version of the Air Pure. The Air Touring is now available starting at $85,900++.

Lucid Air Touring Powertrain AWD Starting Price $85,900++ EPA Estimated Range 411 miles+** Battery Pack 18 modules Total Battery Capacity 92 kWh Max power 620 hp 0-60 mph 3.4 seconds New Standard

Equipment 19" Aero Range wheels PurLuxe leather-free upholstery 12-way power front seats New Options Seven-feature Comfort and Convenience Package 14-way or 20-way power front seats Front seats with ventilation and massage Fathom Blue exterior paint Premium natural grain and Nappa full-grain leather Market Availability Available to configure and order on LucidMotors.com

**Change due to updated EPA range testing protocol

Lucid Air Grand Touring

The Air Grand Touring is projected to maintain its position as the luxury range leader, surpassing all electric cars currently available in the US. It gets even better next year with a new, lower starting price while offering customers a greater choice of features and equipment. The Air Grand Touring also will feature an updated powertrain that enhances thermal performance and enables more sustained spirited driving, inspired by some of the unique innovations first seen in the Air Grand Touring Performance, which now exits production.

Lucid Air Grand Touring Powertrain AWD Starting Price Announced in early 2024 Range Announced in early 2024 Battery Pack 22 modules Total Battery Capacity Announced in early 2024 Max Power 819 hp 0 – 60 mph 3.0 seconds New Standard

Equipment Body-colored aluminum roof PurLuxe leather-free upholstery 12-way power front seats New Options Glass Canopy roof 20-way power front seats Front seats with ventilation and massage Fathom Blue exterior paint Extended premium natural grain and Nappa full-grain leather Market Availability Available early 2024

Sapphire

Introduced in Q3, the Air Sapphire is Lucid's performance car. Featuring a three-motor powertrain and a total of 1,234 hp, the Sapphire is the world's first fully electric super-sports sedan, achieving 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds, 0-100 mph in 3.84 seconds, the quarter mile in 8.95 seconds, a top speed of 205 mph+++, and an EPA-estimated 427 miles of range+.

Note to journalists: This announcement is applicable to Lucid vehicles in the North American market.

+ EPA est. range ratings in miles for MY 2024 vehicles when equipped with 19" wheels: 411 Touring/419 Pure RWD. Manufacturer's projected range for Pure RWD equipped with 19" wheels is 410 miles. EPA est. range rating in miles for Sapphire is 427. EPA est. range ratings in miles for MY 2023 vehicles when equipped with 19" wheels: 516 Grand Touring/425 Touring/410 Pure AWD. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

++Listed starting price excludes tax, title, license, destination, and document fees. Price for U.S. market only.

+++Extreme speeds should only be achieved by advanced and well-trained drivers on closed courses with full permission from the course owner; Lucid does not condone speeding or racing on public roads.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range+. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

