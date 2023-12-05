Nomis Solutions Appoints Greg Demas as Chief Executive Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), the leading provider of end-to-end pricing lifecycle management technology, announced that Greg Demas has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. After 17 months leading the company as President, Demas now steps into the role of CEO effective immediately. He will also join the Nomis Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Greg Demas as the new CEO of Nomis," said Marc Bala, Managing Director at STG and Chairman of Nomis. "Greg has been instrumental in ushering in a new stage of growth at Nomis over the past 17 months. His entrepreneurial style, customer centric passion, and proven experience in driving innovation uniquely qualifies him to successfully lead Nomis into the future."

During a thirteen-year career in banking, Demas held leadership roles at JPMorgan and Popular Bank. In 2018, Demas transitioned to the financial technology sector to lead the go-to-market organization at PrecisionLender, a commercial banking pricing technology company subsequently acquired by Q2. Following three years as global head of sales for Q2, Demas joined Nomis in 2022 as President and has led the go-to-market, product, services, and engineering organizations.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into the CEO role and continue leading Nomis at an exciting time for the banking industry. Pricing strategy and discipline have never been more critical, and our depth of talent and subject matter expertise are industry leading. We see incredible value-creation potential when financial institutions leverage pricing technology to capitalize on opportunities created by the prevailing economic environment and evolving competitive landscape. Nomis is committed to staying at the front of the innovation curve and providing leading solutions to our customers," said Demas.

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions delivers the most comprehensive and integrated solution for setting, managing, and executing price in an iterative and customer-centric system. The company offers an integrated suite of solutions and a powerful collection of APIs enabling individual modules to meet each financial institution where they are in their price management journey. To learn more, visit www.nomissolutions.com.

