HOT & SPICY FIRE WOK LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF CHILI-INFUSED NOODLES FOR BOLDER, FLAVOR-FORWARD RAMEN RECIPES

Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK Partners with FDNY Foundation for a Culinary Showdown to Fight Hunger & Bring The Heat

GARDENA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , creator of iconic brands Cup Noodles® and Top Ramen®, is heating up kitchens nationwide with the launch of Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK Packets, a square ramen pack featuring spicy noodles that are infused with chili flakes inside the noodle, allowing anyone to easily create bold, flavor-forward ramen recipes. Available in Torched Teriyaki Chicken Flavor and Screamin' Sichuan Beef, these bold, flavor-forward spicy ramen offerings will bring heat to the kitchen in an all-new flexible format for cooking fans to enjoy solo, with friends or in masses.

To mark the arrival of the new chili-infused Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK Packets, Nissin Foods is partnering with the FDNY Foundation , the official non-profit organization of New York City's Fire Department to host a culinary showdown at the New York City Fire Museum . The event brought together "New York's Bravest" with teams of firefighters and EMT/Paramedics chefs from each borough, who showcased their creativity in the kitchen with an original, fiery recipe using Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK Torched Teriyaki Chicken or Screamin' Sichuan Beef products.

"Our Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK ramen is perfect for flavor fanatics who seek out heat, so we thought who better than NYC firefighters to truly put it to the test," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Nissin Foods USA. "These firehouse chefs are super comfortable cooking for a crowd, and our new chili-infused noodles and Asian stir fry flavors make it easy to create a delicious group meal quickly. We're so excited to see what kind of bold and spicy recipes they will come up with leveraging these innovative chili-infused noodles."

Additionally, to encourage at-home chefs to give it a try, Nissin will donate a portion of all Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK sales at Walmart throughout December directly to Feeding America® , the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, donating up to $75,000 to support families facing hunger.*

"This is truly a unique way for us to work with the FDNY to bring people together over a warm meal that delights the senses and to give back," continued Stanton. "By offering Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK in an elevated format with chili-infused noodles, we're hoping to inspire more at-home chefs to find unique ways to bring the heat into their own kitchens."

While only one firefighter can be crowned "The Ultimate Fire Chef'' by acclaimed ramen expert and social media talent Ramen King Ivan , all of the tasty Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK recipes will be shared on NissinFoods.com for consumers to try themselves.

Both new flavors, Torched Teriyaki Chicken and Screamin' Sichuan Beef, build on the tastes that we know Nissin fans already love. Now with chili peppers infused directly into the noodles, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK Packets are bringing forth even more heat independent of the seasoning. These ramen packets are incredibly easy to prepare for yourself or combine packs for a group of people. Simply boil the noodles for 5 minutes, and then mix in the seasoning packet.

Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK is available for SRP $1.09 and is now available at Walmart locations nationwide and on Walmart.com . To learn more about Nissin Foods and its various product offerings, visit NissinFoods.com .

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

*Every $1 helps Feeding America ® provide 10 meals.

