A first of its kind program, this unique fusion of emerging tech and human touch will support Renaissance Hotels' Signature Navigators and is available to test now at multiple properties across the US.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers staying at select Renaissance Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, will soon have instant access to vetted, insiders' picks for vibey cocktail bars, under-the-radar attractions, top-rated breakfast spots and more through an exciting new virtual concierge service. Today the brand announced a pilot program for RENAI by Renaissance (pronounced "ren-A"), which stands for Renaissance Artificial Intelligence, and is akin to having a well-connected local who is available 24/7 all right from guests' smartphones.

MEET RENAI BY RENAISSANCE: THE PILOT PROGRAM FOR RENAISSANCE HOTELS’ NEW AI-POWERED VIRTUAL CONCIERGE SERVICE (PRNewswire)

RENAI by Renaissance represents the latest evolution of the brand's signature Navigator program, which connects hotel guests with handpicked local experiences from Renaissance Navigators – hotel associates on the pulse of the neighborhood who regularly comb through restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, tours and activities. The first of its kind to be used across multiple properties, RENAI by Renaissance is a fusion of the latest technology and the trademark hospitality that defines the Renaissance experience.

Understanding that Renaissance Hotel guests are interested in emerging tech that is clever and has personality, RENAI by Renaissance is powered by both human touch and AI. Renaissance Navigators have provided their expertise to train RENAI by Renaissance with their top picks, and these specific recommendations will always be designated by a compass emoji. It also leverages ChatGPT and reputable open-source outlets, which have contributed recommendations to a curated and constantly refreshed "black book" directory that is vetted by human Navigators. This means users can have confidence that the suggestions they see serve as a true reflection of the neighborhood.

Guests are now able to test out RENAI by Renaissance at The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel, Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, and Renaissance Nashville Downtown.

"Our Navigators celebrate the culture, ideas, people and talents of their neighborhoods and provide their personal recommendations on what to see and do in their backyard. RENAI by Renaissance makes this even more accessible and inclusive," said Eddie Schneider, Global Brand Director, Renaissance Hotels. "We were already in the process of evolving our signature Navigator program when technology leaps presented a serendipitous opportunity to fuse our Navigators' human insights with time-saving technology. With today's travelers having access to an overwhelming amount of information, our goal is to help them cut through the clutter and provide a personalized guest experience with regularly updated tips for local discovery."

For guests who may want to conduct their own research on local experiences before their trip even starts or get a head start while waiting in line for the concierge, they can simply scan a QR code to connect with RENAI by Renaissance via text message or WhatsApp and start a conversation. Guests will then receive a response to their requests with recommendations that have been vetted by Renaissance Navigators as well as identify special deals on restaurants, tours and more. For more in-depth support, RENAI by Renaissance also encourages guests to meet with a Renaissance Navigator on-site to further curate their local itinerary and unlock additional tips, local connections, and discounts.

Following RENAI by Renaissance's pilot period, Renaissance Hotels plans to expand the AI-powered concierge service more widely in 2024, including over 20 properties globally by March 2024. The full rollout of the program is projected to include more enhancements to the service including additional communication platforms such as Instagram as well as curated recommendations from neighborhood tastemakers such as musicians, DJs, artists, fashion designers, and more. These collaborators will work with Navigators to create a powerful, curated and proprietary directory for Renaissance Hotels around the world.

To discover more about Renaissance Hotels and its Navigator program, please visit www.renhotels.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.