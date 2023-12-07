EPAM Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

EPAM is a Leader according to the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in custom software development services by Gartner. This placement reflects EPAM's strength in pioneering generative AI, building best-in-class systems and providing end-to-end digital services for global enterprises.

"We are pleased to be identified by Gartner as a Leader for helping clients modernize and build next-generation solutions," said Dmitry Tikhomirov, VP of Technology Solutions at EPAM. "This industry analyst recognition, we feel, highlights our ability to leverage our Engineering DNA with emerging technologies like Generative AI to provide quality digital solutions and platforms at speed, scale and reliability for consistent business outcomes."

As demand for digital transformation continues to grow, the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide offers an impartial evaluation of provider capabilities to help businesses identify potential partners. These capabilities include providing incident resolution and support and implementing agile/DevOps in multidisciplinary and inclusive teams.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multidisciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

i Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, By Luis Pinto, Deacon D.K Wan, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Ben Pring, 27 November 2023

