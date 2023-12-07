Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Footprint In New England Region

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce it has partnered with Blueprint Benefit Advisors. This partnership expands Patriot's rapidly expanding footprint in the New England region, which currently consists of more than 20 agencies offering risk management, property and casualty, and employee benefits insurance solutions.

Based in Hamden, CT, Blueprint Benefit Advisors (Blueprint) is led by Greg Coyne, Joseph Bucci, Michael Coppola, and Matt Luciani. The agency employs more than 25 professional advisors and provides employee benefits solutions, human resource support, benefits technology, and compliance. Blueprint takes a highly consultative approach to employee benefits, from designing unique programs to implementation and oversight, providing world-class client service throughout the entire process.

"As agency partners, we chose to join Patriot because of our aligned cultures and approach to employee benefits," said Joseph Bucci, Partner at Blueprint. "This partnership provides our employees with more national resources and tools to help our clients. We're excited to collaborate with other partner agencies and to continue our growth journey with Patriot."

Blueprint was founded in 2016 by combining Group Insurance Associates (GIA) and Group Benefit Administrators of CT (GBAC). The two successful and long-standing agencies have over 80 years of combined experience in the Connecticut marketplace and decided to join forces to serve their clients better.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome the entire Blueprint team to Patriot and to the TRUE Network of Advisors," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "As we continue to expand in the New England region, Blueprint is a perfect fit to help us drive better solutions for clients. Our core values are aligned perfectly, and we are excited to support them as they continue to grow their terrific agency."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,800 employees operating in 132 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

