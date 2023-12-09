Seminole Tribe of Florida and Dozens of Celebrities Usher in a "New Era" in Florida Gaming as Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting Launch with Star-Studded Events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Tribe of Florida and Dozens of Celebrities Usher in a "New Era" in Florida Gaming as Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting Launch with Star-Studded Events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Celebrities at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Include Thomas Rhett, Hulk Hogan, John Daly, Ric Flair, Michael Carbonaro, Lele Pons, Adamari Lopez, Tim Brown, Gente De Zona and Rudy Mancuso

Introduction of new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations

Editor's Note: Download high-res images of events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa here.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and major celebrities have ushered in a "New Era" in Florida Gaming with the launch of craps, roulette and sports betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The first craps roll of the dice at the star-studded launch party for official debut of craps, roulette and sports betting in the state of Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on December 8, 2023 (Photo by Getty/for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) (PRNewswire)

Thomas Rhett, Hulk Hogan, John Daly, Ric Flair, Michael Carbonaro, Lele Pons, Adamari Lopez, Tim Brown, Gente De Zona and Rudy Mancuso walked the red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, with many of the celebrities on hand for the first roll of craps dice, the first spin of the roulette wheel and the first retail sports bet.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is hosting a combination of events to celebrate the new games, including a Friday night concert by renowned country music performer Thomas Rhett, a Tempo Daylife Pool Party on Sunday with the Chainsmokers, plus a $300,000 high limit table games hot seat promotion for slots and tables Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. and other members of the Seminole Tribal Council, plus Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen led a ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to commemorate the start of the new games. Similar first roll and first spin ceremonies were also held at Seminole Casinos in South Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The new games were made possible by the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Seminole Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021. They join blackjack, baccarat and other casino card games, plus thousands of the latest slot machines, to round out a full complement of casino games at all six Seminole Casinos in Florida.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to point to a new era in Florida gaming with the unveiling of our new casino games," said Chairman Osceola. "With the addition of craps, roulette and sports betting, we now offer a full complement of casino games and we join the ranks of leading casinos around the world."

"The entertainment, travel and tourism industries, and many more, will see positive economic impact caused by the new casino games," said Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. "They will increase tourism to Florida and boost employment not only at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, but also at businesses in the areas surrounding this casino complex and others operated by Seminole Gaming throughout Florida."

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines; 168 table games, including eight craps tables and 16 roulette tables; dozens of retail sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and facilities staffed by sports betting agents; a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables; and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contact:

msachs@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International