FNB Further Grows Extensive List of Workplace Honors

Placement on National and Regional Lists Highlights Company's Strong Culture

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, continue to achieve regional and national honors as a workplace of choice. 2023 marks the second consecutive year that FNB has garnered Top Workplace designations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and in Baltimore, Maryland. The Company also was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek.

Each of these honors — which add to the more than 60 workplace awards that FNB has earned — affirm the differentiated culture that FNB continues to cultivate under its current leadership.

"Workplace honors that are driven by employee feedback are especially significant given the priority we have placed on building an engaging and productive environment for our team," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "To see these awards continue as we have significantly grown our Company is inspiring and speaks to the dedication of our executive team and our employees to maintain a superior culture."

The Charlotte Observer selected FNB as a Top Workplace in Charlotte, where it was one of fewer than 100 companies to be honored, while the Top Workplaces Baltimore recognition came from The Baltimore Sun. Top Workplaces awards are determined solely by employee feedback and compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. FNB has continued to receive Top Workplace recognition throughout its footprint and on a national level in 2023, including as a Top Workplace USA, Top Workplace for Financial Services and Top Workplace National Culture Excellence Awards winner.

Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans recognizes companies that acknowledge and value veterans' contributions and implement adaptable policies and practices such as leave allowances, flexible scheduling, relocation assistance and career advancement opportunities. To qualify, companies must be located in the United States with at least 1,000 employees. The list was compiled based on a large-scale workplace survey and research conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek's data and research partner. Newsweek also has named FNB to multiple other lists in 2023, including the national list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

For a comprehensive list of the awards that FNB continues to receive for workplace excellence, service, performance and innovation, among other areas, visit fnb-online.com/awards. To explore career opportunities, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $45 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

