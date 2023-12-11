NexPoint Is Named a 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, was recognized today in Pensions & Investments' 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management Awards. The firm was named as a top workplace in the 100-499 Employees category.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Pensions & Investments again this year as a top firm where professionals want to work in money management," says Lucy Bannon, NexPoint's Chief Communications Officer. "NexPoint supports employees in a number of ways, from providing best-in-class benefits, to minimizing hierarchy and creating opportunities for growth and advancement. We have thoughtfully built a culture that promotes innovation and enables employees to do their best work for our clients and other stakeholders, and we are proud to be acknowledged for these efforts."

NexPoint was previously named to the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management list by Pensions & Investments in the in the 50-99 Employees category.

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher, Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and ongoing stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

NexPoint's award profile, featuring highlights of what earned the firm recognition as a top workplace, can be found at www.pionline.com/best-places-work-money-management/nexpoint.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2023.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, other private real estate investments, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

