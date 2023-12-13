B. Riley Securities to Host 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 22-23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley"), a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years, and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced its 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference will take place on Wednesday, May 22nd and Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

B. Riley's premier West Coast event gathers 200 public and privately held companies across a wide variety of industry sectors to showcase their stories to over 1,000 attendees spanning qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors.

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "For over two decades, our annual conference has delivered on a singular vision – to create value for our clients and the long-standing partners of our firm who continue to place their trust in us. We look forward to building new and enduring relationships with participants of our 2024 annual conference."

Over the past year, B. Riley has strategically expanded its market-leading equity research platform with key senior hires across the Consumer, FinTech, Industrials, Internet, and REIT verticals. The award-winning team has identified a distinguished mix of new and familiar companies to present during B. Riley's flagship conference.

The two-day conference features a comprehensive schedule with multiple tracks including research analyst-moderated executive roundtables and fireside chats, thematic industry panel discussions, and one-on-one and small group investor meetings with corporate management teams.

As in previous years, conference attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a star-studded red carpet event on the evening of Wednesday, May 22nd during the 13th annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night. This live-action, one-of-a-kind event features amateur and professional bouts with well-known boxers from around the globe. The event benefits B. Riley's longstanding philanthropic partner, The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, and its mission to fund research and raise awareness for childhood Type 1 & 2 diabetes.

Participation in B. Riley's 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please contact your B. Riley representative or email 1on1@brileyfin.com. For more information about the Private Company track, please email fsg@brileyfin.com. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact conference@brileyfin.com.

