Peace Out Skincare Expands Patented Acne Dot Line with Breakthrough Innovation

With over 75 million Acne Dots sold to date, the viral skincare brand's NEW 2% Salicylic Acid Early Stage Acne Dot is the latest addition to their paramount franchise

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Out Skincare, the creators of the viral pimple patch movement, has once again revolutionized the approach to pimple care with the addition of their new Early Stage Acne Dot to its portfolio. This one-step targeted treatment is uniquely suited to attack blemishes residing below-the-surface and help minimize pimples before they come to a head.

Peace Out Skincare Logo (PRNewswire)

With over 75 millions Dots sold to date, Peace Out Skincare has captured an oversaturated market with their unparalleled offering of being the only brand with a patented, clean, and over-the-counter medicated pimple patch. As The Experts in Acne Prone Skin, Peace Out Skincare is uniquely suited to cater to the needs of the growing Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers by providing simple solutions to their chief skincare concern. With skyrocketing views on viral videos across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, the brand has become synonymous with #ShowUsYourGunk -the trending "oddly satisfying" pimple patch removal videos - and now offers the ability to offer a hyper-focused treatment for every stage of a pimple's life cycle.

The breakthrough Early Stage Acne Dot features an innovative delivery system of 430 medicated self-dissolving microneedles that penetrate the skin, yielding greater absorption of a highly concentrated formula of active ingredients to tackle blemishes directly at the source by unclogging pores, reducing inflammation, fading hyperpigmentation, and controlling and balancing the excess sebum production, which includes:

2% Salicylic Acid

Niacinamide

Succinic Acid

This supercharged formula combined with the brand's beloved clean hydrocolloid polymer technology has produced staggering results from a consumer study with:

100% of users agreed that this product made their early stage acne disappear within 72 hours.

97% agreed that this product visibly calmed and reduced pimple size and redness after just one use.

"At Peace Out Skincare our mission is to create an all-encompassing collection of innovative, first-to-market, targeted products and routines for your skin's lifetime journey. While as a brand we have formulated products that are suited for all different skin needs and ages, with the launch of Early Stage Acne Dot we are re-focusing on the skin concern that started it all - acne," says founder and CEO Enrico Frezza. "As someone who experienced the effects of chronic cystic acne firsthand, I know how debilitating it can be to feel as though there is no solution. My goal in creating Early Stage Acne Dot was to bring to market a revolutionary new offering to attack a blemish at the first sign and to give users similar benefits to a cortisone shot without the added expense and inconvenience."

The Early Stage Acne Dot is Peace Out Skincare's latest innovation in their pursuit of fun, easy-to-use and simple skincare solutions that leave you feeling confident to live-life unfiltered. It is the first step in treating a breakout at the beginning stages of its life, followed by the use of their Acne Day Dots throughout the day and supported by the use of their pioneer product, the Acne Healing Dot , at nighttime. If suffering from hyperpigmentation following a breakout, the brand's Dark Spot Dots offer a solution to help fade the appearance of post-acne dark spots. All Peace Out Skincare products are Sephora certified clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

The Early Stage Acne Dots are priced at $19 USD for 8 microneedling dots and are available to shop online at PeaceOutSkincare.com and Sephora.com December 13th, 2023 and coming to Sephora stores nationwide January 2024.

ABOUT PEACE OUT SKINCARE

Peace Out Skincare was founded by Enrico Frezza in 2017 to create effective and easy skincare solutions for acne and other skin conditions. The company combines active ingredients with innovative technology to create first to market and one-of-a-kind products in the skincare industry. Peace Out has sold more than 75,000,000 Acne Dots to date, and has gone on to create patented and award-winning products that address wrinkles, pores and dark spots as well as support daily skincare routines. Peace Out Skincare is available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty locations and online, in addition to Amazon.com and PeaceOutSkincare.com. @peaceoutskincare

Peace Out Skincare's New Early Stage Acne Dots (PRNewswire)

