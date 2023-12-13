Suki AI and omo Ink Exclusive Partnership to Offer AI Assistant to 1000+ Clinicians

As a subsidiary of Hoag Health, omo empowers its members to live a balanced, fulfilled life through innovative resources like Suki

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki , the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced today an exclusive partnership with omo , a subsidiary of Hoag Health , to further its mission of lifting the administrative burden off clinicians and alleviating burnout through innovative AI solutions.

As generative AI makes inroads in healthcare, Suki is at the forefront of the mass adoption of the technology. Suki's flagship product, Suki Assistant, leverages generative AI to listen to clinician-patient exchanges in real time and create suggestions for clinical notes. It allows clinicians to pay full attention to their patients and gives them the final say on content by enabling them to accept, reject, and edit suggestions before sending the completed note to the EHR. The output is hyper-personalized to each user, taking into account individual preferences such as using documentation templates. Suki is unique in its ability to deeply integrate with EHRs: it supports bidirectional integration with systems including Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Athena, and Elation, providing clinicians with unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Its impact is far-reaching and has already been shown to reduce time spent on notes by 72 percent .

Leveraging the power of a large health system via Hoag, omo is a full-service membership organization devoted to solving the most challenging needs of independent practices. Through this exclusive partnership, omo and Suki will deliver a best-in-class AI assistant to over 1,000 clinicians to preserve the independent practice of medicine and improve the work-life balance.

"omo's mission is to help independent physicians address their most challenging needs through innovative solutions delivered with white-glove service," said Jeremiah Yang, omo's Head of Operations. "With Suki, omo members are able to introduce highly advanced AI-powered support to their practices so they can spend more time with their patients and less time at their computers."

This announcement comes off the heels of Suki expanding its ambient clinical documentation solution to over 20 independent practices and its entrance into inpatient care settings , showcasing its impactfulness across specialties and at organizations of all sizes. By allowing clinicians to focus their time on patient outcomes, Suki is in turn able to deliver positive ROI for health systems as well as personalized, comprehensive, high-quality care. The US spends nearly $4 trillion on healthcare annually, and administrative costs account for a quarter of this figure. With this partnership, Suki and omo will tackle the problems of documentation burden and financial pressure at scale across omo's membership.

"At Suki, the focus has always been on the clinician. Every pixel of the company is created with them in mind as well as the complexities that come with daily practice at large and small organizations," said Heather Miller, Suki's Head of Partnerships. "We are excited to be working with omo to further our impact and reach in the space and bring relief to a large network of clinicians by assisting them in completing administrative tasks thus ultimately reducing burnout rates."

ABOUT SUKI

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI voice assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and retrieving information from the EHR, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT OMO

omo, a subsidiary of Hoag Health, was created to foster a sense of community and extend enterprise resources delivered with concierge-level service to local independent physician practices. omo leverages enterprise-level expertise and resources to provide deeper, more comprehensive services for leveling the playing field for independent practices. The omo team of healthcare experts has a combined 75 years of experience and is focused on delivering best-in-class solutions across four key dimensions: financial, people, technology, and well-being.

