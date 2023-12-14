ActionStreamer Joins AWS Partner Network to Deliver First-Ever Private 5G-Qualified Streaming Camera Solutions

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionStreamer, a market-leading platform for streaming media from embedded and connected devices, has announced its approval for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This milestone allows ActionStreamer to provide enterprise customers with the first-ever AWS Private 5G-qualified streaming camera solutions. The APN is a global network of AWS partners that collaborate to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to make these solutions available to Amazon's network of partners, as they unlock new video streaming capabilities powered by 5G. Combining our software platform with AWS P5G is making fully-managed visual communication solutions and new digital workflows a reality," stated Bob Lento, CEO of ActionStreamer.

The integration of ActionStreamer's end-to-end streaming platform with AWS Private 5G (P5G) represents a significant advancement in connectivity and scalability for streaming media from embedded and wearable technologies. With this collaboration, APN customers can now leverage 5G-enabled connected device hardware and deterministic video streaming software through a single platform. This enables the delivery of consistent, low-latency video streams in 4K HD, which are crucial features for critical applications such as telemedicine, real-time surveillance, and live events.

By qualifying for the APN, ActionStreamer joins a global community of over 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries. This partnership allows ActionStreamer to work closely with AWS in providing innovative solutions to mutual enterprise customers.

"The combination of our sophisticated streaming solutions and AWS's powerful 5G capabilities unlocks new horizons for IoT and smart device connectivity, offering customers a seamless, high-bandwidth communication experience that's both secure and highly scalable. This collaboration is not just a technical enhancement; it's a game changer in how we perceive and utilize mobile streaming technology in an increasingly interconnected world," said Chris McLennan, Co-founder and CTO of ActionStreamer.

ActionStreamer's investment in 5G media streaming has positioned them as a pioneer in the industry. In 2021, they became the first video streaming technology to transmit real-time video from wearable 5G-enabled devices. Following this achievement, ActionStreamer was selected by AWS to be one of the first companies globally to receive and pilot AWS's Private 5G products. Their groundbreaking solutions have been showcased at AWS's P5G exhibits at the re:Invent conference.

This collaboration between ActionStreamer and AWS marks a significant milestone in the evolution of streaming media technology. Together, they are revolutionizing the way IoT and smart devices connect and communicate, providing customers with secure, scalable, and high-bandwidth solutions.

About ActionStreamer

ActionStreamer is a proprietary technology and software platform for streaming media from wearable, IoT, and other connected devices. Founded in 2016, the end-to-end platform has been widely recognized for delivering breakthrough data movement solutions and real-time omnichannel media offerings across sports, entertainment, telecommunications, industrial, and defense markets.

Follow ActionStreamer online at actionstreamer.com. You can also stay up to date with the latest ActionStreamer news and developments by following us on social media Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionStreamer