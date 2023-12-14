GovCIO Media & Research Opens Nominations for CyberScape Flywheel Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced today that the Flywheel Award nominations are open for the CyberScape Summit on March 7 in Tysons Corner, VA. The awards program will recognize key federal cyber community leaders' contributions within the IT space.

"The Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in federal IT, and it is our goal to recognize these leaders," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "During the annual CyberScape Summit, the awards will recognize the accomplishments and programs that they work on to transform and innovate strategies, systems and tools that protect networks, infrastructure and develop the cybersecurity workforce."

The CyberScape Flywheel Award categories include:

Cyber Defender

Zero Trust Advocate

Cybersecurity Rising Star

Cyber Leader

CISO of the Year

Nominees must be a federal IT employee and submission achievements must be from January 2023 to present. The entry deadline is December 29 and finalists will be announced on January 12, 2024. The winners of the CyberScape Flywheel Awards will be presented during the March 7 summit.

Don't let your changemakers go unnoticed - submit your nominations here.

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit event page to view the full event agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend annual event. Tickets are going fast, register today. Interested in creating your own CyberScape Award category? For an exclusive sponsorship opportunity, reach out to Executive Sales Director Jennifer Weiss at jennifer.weiss@govcio.com.

