NASA Awards Turbofan Engine Core Technology Demonstration Contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected GE Aerospace of Cincinnati to work with the agency's Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core (HyTEC) project, which is aiming to develop more fuel efficient engines for single-aisle aircraft.

The HyTEC's Phase 2 Integrated Core Technology Demonstration is a cost-sharing contract with a maximum value of approximately $68.1 million and a five-year performance period that begins Feb. 15. The contract is awarded with a 50% minimum GE Aerospace cost share during the contract period.

Part of NASA's Advanced Air Vehicles program, HyTEC was established to accelerate the development of turbofan engine small core technologies. The first phase of the project focused on developing several key engine core technologies, including high-pressure compressors, high-pressure turbines, advanced materials, electric hybridization, and compact combustors, through subsystem or component tests. To meet the goal of HyTEC Phase 2, GE Aerospace will integrate these technologies into an engine core to perform a compact, high-power density core ground demonstration by the end of September 2028.

HyTEC Phase 2 is a major demonstration within NASA's Sustainable Flight National Partnership portfolio that will contribute to our nation's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

