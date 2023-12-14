Oberon Fuels Appoints First CFO and New COO to Accelerate Renewable Fuels Growth

Seasoned energy and exit veterans join to scale low-carbon propane and hydrogen infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberon Fuels , a renewable fuels leader, today welcomed four new executives to help guide the company to new heights. The company hired its first Chief Financial Officer Ann Anthony and new Chief Operating Officer Derek Winkel to drive the company's rapid growth. Both Anthony and Winkel will play critical roles in growing the business as it scales up the commercializations of its renewable DME and methanol.

Along with additional senior leaders, Anthony and Winkel will help Oberon scale to decarbonize the propane industry — which emits emissions equivalent to the commercial aviation market — while accelerating hydrogen infrastructure.

"Ann and Derek each bring invaluable experience to support Oberon Fuels on its journey to commercialization and deliver the full impact that renewable fuels can have on reducing carbon emissions," said Oberon Fuels President & CEO Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D. "They're the ideal partners to build new markets, scale our solutions and open up a critical new front against climate change. I'm already seeing their names open doors."

"Ann and Derek have played pivotal roles building clean energy leaders while engineering successful returns for investors," added Elliot Anise-Hicks, Oberon Fuels co-founder and CTO. "Their decision to join Oberon represents an important milestone as we amass a top leadership team to usher in many projects to come."

Anthony brings nearly 30 years of experience helping innovative energy companies scale and successfully introduced OPAL Fuels, a renewable natural gas company, to the public markets. Before OPAL Fuels, Anthony served as the chief financial officer and secretary for Key Capture Energy, a VC-backed start-up focused on stand-alone battery storage in key electricity markets, where she played an instrumental role in the company's acquisition by SK E&S Co., Ltd. She was also responsible for leading the company's finance and human resources function, including financial planning and analysis, corporate procurement and capitalization efforts.

Winkel has nearly two decades of experience leading and scaling operations for renewable energy innovators. He most recently served as the vice president of manufacturing development, commercial performance and services for Chevron following the company's acquisition of Renewable Energy Group (REG) at a $3.15B valuation. Following the acquisition, Winkel played a pivotal role in the improvement and expansion of their renewable diesel production facility, which took total site production capacity from 90M gallons per year to 340M gallons per year.

Anthony and Winkel's appointments comes at a time of notable momentum for Oberon Fuels with highlights including a number of other notable new appointments and award recognitions:

Vice President of Sales, Jason Sweeney : Sweeney brings more than two decades of experience driving business development for gas producers and pipelines, as well as for power producers.

Ultra-Low Carbon Propane: Recognized by TIME's Best Innovations of 2023 for its renewable DME, which lowers propane's carbon footprint by up to 60%.

Best sustainable chemicals product: Named a finalist for best sustainable chemicals product in S&P Global Commodity Insights Platts Global Energy Awards, which recognizes the best and brightest in the global energy industry.

"I've been thoroughly impressed by how Oberon has created several new markets for clean energy solutions while attracting some of the largest players in the industry, " said Anthony. "The company has a proven track record of uniting complex technology, environmental policies and existing infrastructure into a powerful solution for reducing emissions for more than 450 industrial companies. Together, we are well positioned to take the company to new heights."

"Oberon has successfully commercialized renewable DME to reduce the carbon emissions associated with propane, which is used in 50M American homes as well as a range of industrial applications," said Winkel. "With decarbonization only growing as a top priority, now is the right time to scale Oberon's solutions globally across a range of industries."

About Oberon Fuels

Oberon Fuels is an innovative renewable fuels leader committed to decarbonizing the global propane and maritime industries while unleashing the potential of hydrogen. Emissions associated with the propane industry and international shipping industry are each on par with the global aviation industry emissions at 1B tons of GHGs annually. To meet surging demand for more sustainable fuels, Oberon has developed a proprietary process turning organic waste into low-carbon or carbon-negative renewable DME and renewable methanol, significantly reducing the carbon intensity of fuels. Oberon is also advancing infrastructure that can transport hydrogen at far lower cost using existing infrastructure. The company serves more than 450 customers through notable partners such as Suburban Propane. Learn more at oberonfuels.com .

