eBliss Global Partners with Petra Automotive Products to Bring e-Bikes to Auto Dealers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising e-mobility solutions company eBliss Global has reached an agreement with Petra Automotive Products, the fastest-growing automotive premium products manufacturer in the world , to use their North American distribution of dealership partners for the delivery, setup, and support of eBliss' ALWAYS e-bikes.

eBliss ALWAYS bikes are a low-maintenance e-bike line designed under the eBliss brand exclusively for auto dealerships. Riders of all walks of life will have an e-bike made for their needs, whether that be a folding e-bike perfect for a city commute, a cargo e-bike for running errands, or a fat tire e-bike for off-roading. Entry-level models will start at $3,495.

"We are honored to partner with eBliss to bring ALWAYS e-bikes to market," says Arnold Gacita, CEO and President of Petra Automotive. "This gives our dealer partners access to a fun and innovative new product they can use to capture those drivers who want freedom of movement regardless of vehicle ownership. E-Bikes are a logical addition for dealership showrooms."

eBliss' main goal is to help American consumers change how they think about transportation. While the myriad of issues with EV vehicles continues to lag production and adoption, e-Bikes are a fun and easy way for riders to get to where they're going with a smaller overall footprint.

"Over half of the 119 million rides Americans take every day are under three miles," says Bill Klehm, CEO of eBliss Global. "e-Bikes are the perfect vehicles for these short trips to help lower carbon emissions and save riders money at the pump."

"We want to meet customers who may have never considered an e-bike before where they already buy vehicles," adds Dave Boyle, Head of Automotive at eBliss Global. "We are ecstatic to be partnering with Petra Automotive Products, a company these dealers know and trust, to help facilitate future relationships with auto dealerships."

eBliss launched earlier this year with an exclusive deal with Tomberlin, a leading electric low-speed vehicle distributor with 144 retail locations.

For more information on eBliss please visit www.ebliss.global .

About eBliss Global

eBliss Global is an e-mobility company innovating smarter, more sustainable ways for people to get to where they want to be. Through proprietary technology and an eye ever toward the future, eBliss is reshaping the transportation industry. Each eBliss vehicle is strategically designed to be long-lasting and maintenance-free, with a focus on simplicity and functionality, and is tailor-built for each rider's specific needs, whether they be commuting, getting groceries, safely transporting families, making deliveries, or cruising with friends. eBliss is a company that moves people. Led by longtime innovators in the transportation and tech industries and creators of the NuVinci Continuously Variable Transmission, eBliss is disrupting and evolving how we think about everyday transportation. Driven by the conviction that we can achieve a more sustainable, efficient, and healthy world for all, eBliss delivers transportation solutions of the future—today.

About Petra Automotive

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 38 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

