Fans can get their hands on one of twelve characters, including Grimace, by visiting McDonald's restaurants beginning December 26

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over and it's time to get your squish on as the Squishmallows® Happy Meal® makes its debut at McDonald's restaurants nationwide. The partnership launched in select global markets earlier this year and now, for a limited time while supplies last, U.S. fans can join in on the fun when the meal hits participating restaurants nationwide on December 26.

They’re Here! McDonald’s Launches Squishmallows Happy Meal in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

For decades, fans have collected Happy Meal toys, but have never had the opportunity to collect up to twelve Squishmallow characters with the purchase of a Happy Meal, until now! Iconic Squishmallow characters – like Cam and Fifi – will be a part of the lineup, as well as everyone's favorite McDonaldland character and purple bestie – Grimace! And that's not all – there's a surprise mystery character that select fans may uncover when they open their Happy Meal toy.

"We're all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "This collaboration welcomes McDonald's and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald's Squishmallows Squad."

For even more fun, each character comes with a unique playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group – a first for Happy Meal toys! Families can scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each Squish's playlist, which have been carefully curated based off their unique and fun personalities.

"The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand."

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on X @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About McDonald's USA Happy Meal In the U.S., McDonald's also voluntarily commits to guidelines set by local groups like the Children's Food & Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), which we became a founding member of in 2006. In the U.S., McDonald's Happy Meal includes balanced choices like apple slices and reduced sugar low fat chocolate milk. Across our menu, we are committed to serving food made with quality ingredients and offering options for our customers that can be customized to fit their dietary needs.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

McDonald's USA LLC (PRNewswire)

