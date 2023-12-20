Weinberg Capital Group announces Recapitalization of Salt River Aviation

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Salt River Aviation ("SRA" or the "Company"), a niche provider of Auxiliary Power Units ("APU"), APU teardown and disassembly services, APU subcomponents, and other airframe parts and components. Based in Chandler AZ, SRA is known across the industry as "APU experts", providing the highest quality APU's & APU Subcomponents.

"We look forward to partnering with Greg and Annie Crill and their talented team stated Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner at WCG. The Company has a strong track record of success, and we intend to continue this tradition by investing in continued growth while maintaining its reputation for customer service and delivery.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Crill, who will be continuing as CEO, stated "We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with WCG to continue our growth plans. With their experience and resources, we anticipate a long-lasting partnership. More importantly, from the perspective of our customer and partners, this transaction will be seamless as our entire team will stay in place as we look to enhance our business.

WCG is actively seeking add-ons for SRA.

About Salt River Aviation

Founded in 2006, the Company is known throughout the industry as APU expert, acting as a holistic supplier of APUs, components, and related services to the entire aviation ecosystem including maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers (MROs), OEMs, airlines, lessors, and aftermarket distributors. SRA targets some of the largest commercial aircraft platforms today, including the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH-based family office that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG seeks to partner with management teams and leverage its flexible, long-term capital to maximize value for all stakeholders. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution. For more information, visit www.weinbergcap.com.

