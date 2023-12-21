Claremont McKenna College's Rose Institute of State and Local Government Announces Three New Board Members

CLAREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont McKenna College (CMC)'s Rose Institute for State and Local Government, one of the nation's leading academic centers focused on the study of state and local government, has appointed three new members to its Board of Governors. These alumni appointments represent a significant addition to the Rose Institute's board through their demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to impact.

Claremont McKenna College (PRNewsFoto/Claremont McKenna College) (PRNewswire)

Ashwin Navin '99

Ashwin Navin '99 is a visionary leader in the media technology industry. With more than two decades of professional experience, he co-founded and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Samba TV, a global leader in media analytics and measurement for marketers, brands, and entertainment companies, built on viewership data from more than 46 million devices worldwide. Samba TV's data science team has constructed a panel of millions of viewers globally to represent the population at large, weighted regionally and reflective of the U.S. Census across age, gender, ethnicity, and household income.

"The Rose Institute has for many years operated as a collaboration between academics, students and professional researchers, with real impact on regional government and policy," said Navin, who majored in Economics and Government at CMC. "As a Claremont alum and native of California, I look forward to the opportunity to get back on campus and contribute. When we put our heads together, we can have a lasting impact on our communities through the Rose Institute's analytical horsepower and resources."

Sue O'Bannon '84

Serving as chief financial officer at Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) since 2004, Sue O'Bannon '84 is an exemplary leader, overseeing the firm's debt and equity financing for all new developments in the western United States. Prior to her work at TCR, O'Bannon was vice president of the National Accounts group at Bank of the West (2000-2005), where she originated and managed loans for commercial projects. O'Bannon began her career at Citigroup (1989-1998) in the Commercial Real Estate Group, establishing herself as a respected figure in the industry upon departing as vice president.

"I am honored to join the Board of Governors at the Rose Institute," said O'Bannon. "I believe in the Institute's mission––to cultivate the next generation of leaders in state and local government––and look forward to contributing my insights to support its research on housing public policy and economics."

O'Bannon, who majored in Economics, worked as a student researcher at the Rose Institute. Her postgraduate education includes an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Jacinth Sohi '11

Jacinth Sohi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Rose Institute's Board. Her background includes building and scaling innovative initiatives in products and operations, starting her career with Google before beginning her work with Uber.

"I am delighted to join the Rose Institute Board of Governors. Claremont McKenna students are deep thinkers, and the Rose exemplifies a curiosity for learning through researching quantifiable data and the impact of real-world policy outcomes," said Sohi, who majored in Economics and PPE at CMC. "I look forward to the opportunity to have a seat at the table, supporting the work of students and staff."

As co-founder and COO of Resistance Labs, Sohi helped leverage technology and remote volunteers to support largely down-ballot political campaigns across the country; the organization sent over 11 million texts in 2018 across 50 states. During the pandemic, she led product for Frontline Foods, a non-profit that raised over $7.9 million in funding to support local restaurants and feed frontline workers over 350,000 meals in 55 cities. Sohi most recently served as director of member experience at Found in San Francisco and is currently advising early-stage start-ups and angel investing.

"We are fortunate to have the passion of these CMC alumni directed at the work of the Rose Institute and our student researchers. The Rose Board is composed of thoughtful leaders who enrich the student experience and enable the Rose Institute to deliver on its mission," said Ryder Todd Smith, chair of the board and president of Tripepi Smith, a local government communications firm.

About Claremont McKenna College:

Claremont McKenna College is a private liberal arts college located east of Los Angeles in Southern California. Since 1946, Claremont McKenna's mission has been to prepare students for thoughtful and productive lives and responsible leadership in business, government, and the professions. The College attracts a student body that is broadly diverse and accomplished beyond the classroom. Renowned for expertise in economics and government, Claremont McKenna's faculty are accomplished scholars who are committed teachers in the humanities, sciences, and social sciences. Students are drawn by the College's unparalleled offerings, including: 11 research institutes and centers; the ability to conduct research one-on-one with faculty; and access to leaders, artists, and visionaries who engage with students at the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum. The College emphasizes the integration of leadership and innovation experience within institutes, student enterprises, on-campus fellowships, and sponsored off-campus internships. Claremont McKenna is a 1,300-student coeducational, residential, liberal arts college in Claremont, California, and is a member of The Claremont Colleges.

Contact:

Dave Eastburn, Claremont McKenna Media Relations

media@cmc.edu

(909) 607-7377

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claremont McKenna College