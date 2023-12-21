Pixelworks Enables Lifelike Visual Display on HONOR 90 GT Smartphone

Delivers Highly Demanded Visual Performance with Cinematic Video Quality and Ultra-Smooth Gaming Experience

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the newly launched HONOR 90 GT smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X series visual processor. The processor provides specific solutions to enhance the visual experience for different types of displayed content, resulting in cinematic video quality and ultra-smooth gaming experience. Additional features of the X series visual processor, such as color calibration, skin tone protection, and smooth brightness control, also enabled the HONOR 90 GT to deliver more immersive and vivid visual quality across various visual scenarios.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Pixelworks visual processor, the HONOR 90 GT smartphone embodies strong overall visual processing capability and superb display quality.

Cross-scenario application of MotionEngine® technology reproduces the original artistic intent of visual content on smartphones.

For game content, Pixelworks visual processing solution boosts the frame rate of games up to 120fps, which makes motion scenes and the movements of characters look smoother and more consistent, without impacting the original artistic intent of game creators. With the adoption of a distributed computing architecture, the incorporated MotionEngine® technology offloads intensive image rendering pressure from the GPU by undertaking up to 2/3 of the rendering workload while obtaining a high frame rate experience up to 3 times on the display end. This allows end users to enjoy immersive high frame rate gaming with lower power consumption and device temperature, as well as longer play time. Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK has also been integrated into popular mobile games such as Total Football to offer great convenience and flexibility for game development teams to leverage multiple advanced algorithms built into the Pixelworks visual processor to improve the rendering efficiency and picture quality of mobile games, thus ensuring HONOR 90 GT users an excellent IRX gaming experience.

For video, the content-optimized motion processing can boost the frame rate in video Apps up to 60fps, which effectively mitigates video judder resulting from frame rate mismatch between content and the display, thus providing increased visual smoothness and stability for native frame rate content. Specific to movie content, consumers can enjoy dedicated cinematic motion mode brought by Pixelworks' visual processor on the HONOR 90 GT. The fine tuning of frame rate for movie content is based on the unique characteristic of individual scenes, which makes action scenes more vivid and static scenes more serene, while faithfully reproducing the intended unique artistic style of the movie. This video optimization has also been adapted for multiple mainstream video Apps and media players, including iQIYI, Tencent Video, Bilibili, Youku, Tencent Sports, VLC and MXPlayer.

Device-specific screen calibration with high color accuracy delivers authentic and detailed color reproduction.

Every HONOR 90 GT smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology from Pixelworks and supports color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB, reproducing true-to-life colors as seen in most real-world visual scenarios. In addition, the calibrated flesh tone solution ensures color accuracy across all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people. Pixelworks' visual processing solution also provides finely tuned and automatic luminance control that enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions in response to changes in ambient light. This ensures that the displayed colors remain consistently true and natural with enhanced eye comfort.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Pixelworks on the HONOR 90 GT smartphone." said Yu Xiuhui, GM of HONOR Number Products. "The HONOR 90 GT is committed to offering affordable prices with premium product quality and top-notch performance, catering to the diverse application needs of a broad consumer base. In terms of visual experiences, the HONOR 90 GT smartphone, equipped with Pixelworks' visual processor, not only gives full play to the color display potential of the screen but also features in-depth optimization for gaming and video experiences. This optimization fully presented the thrill of gaming through exquisite picture quality and silky-smooth operating experience across a diverse range of gaming titles. Likewise, the dramatic tension in movies through meticulously crafted frames and a distinctive cinematographic language has also been completely expressed to the audience. This enables consumers to immerse themselves and enjoy a seamless experience in any visual scenario."

"Congratulations on the launch of the HONOR 90 GT smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "As the latest demonstration of HONOR's high-performance products, the HONOR 90 GT smartphone, equipped with Pixelworks' visual processor, seeks to fully satisfy the demands of all daily visual scenarios. Whether for movie enthusiasts or gamers, the smartphone provides end users with an immersive visual experience. Concurrent with the thriving development of the domestic film and gaming industries, there is growing demand from consumers for high-quality content. The market is undergoing a discernible shift from quantity to quality, and each high-quality frame of content often carries the intricate artistic ideas of creators. Flawlessly presenting this content and the genuine intent of creators through the IRX gaming experience on mobile devices is a shared goal of both Pixelworks and HONOR. We believe that our efforts on the HONOR 90 GT smartphone will meet and exceed consumers' expectations."

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

