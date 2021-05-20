The Ability Center Assists the Disabled in Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Ability Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Ability Center, visit https://www.abilitycenter.org/.

For over 100 years, The Ability Center’s mission has been to support people with disabilities. We are working to make our community the most disability friendly in the country. Over 51% of our employees and trustees are individuals living with disabilities.

Programs have adapted to remove current barriers to independent living for people with disabilities in northwest Ohio. The Ability Center also advocates for the disabled through policy. We conduct policy analysis to ensure the rights of people with disabilities to live in an inclusive community of their choosing. Impact on a national scale is produced from our efforts within our key focus areas:

Housing | Transportation | Health Care | Public Access

The Ability Center also provides a variety of other services for those with Disabilities. The programming is aimed at creating greater independence and stronger connection to the community. You’ll find help with assistance dogs, assistive technology, medical equipment, home accessibility, community living and much more. The Ability Center works both with individuals as well as business in the community in order to attack the needs from all angles.

The Ability Center also welcomes your donations of medical equipment and technology. We offer a loaner program for medical equipment and technology and the program benefits greatly from community donations.

“Every citizen has a role in creating a community that is disability friendly. Our work begins by connecting people to opportunities.” - Tim Harrington