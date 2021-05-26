The Ability Center Seeks Volunteers for the Assistance Dog Program

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Ability Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Ability Center, visit https://www.abilitycenter.org/

The Ability Center has an Assistance Dog Program that trains and places service and therapy dogs to support people with disabilities.

Assistance Dogs help individuals achieve greater independence by teaching dogs to assist with the individual’s daily needs. Our trainers and staff guide the training experience and placement of the assistance dog. Dogs are specifically trained for the tasks presented by their future partner. Volunteers are critical to the success of the program. We have opportunities to become a puppy raiser, foster, sitter, facility volunteer, transportation support, and special events.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, fill out the form here.