The Ability Center’s Youth & Transition Program Prepares Young Adults with Disabilities

Looking for support for your high school student with a disability? The Ability Center’s Youth and Transition Program offers youth with disabilities and their families a customized plan to reach independent living goals.

Staff engage youth in activities that align with their skills and interests including recreation, employment, self-advocacy, and transition. Interactive Life Skills classes are offered to youth and young adults ages 13 to 24 with any type of disability looking to develop skills for independent living, competitive employment, or community-based living. Classes are free of charge and run on a school calendar year.

One-on-one assistance with exploring post-secondary options, IEP/Transition Plan guidance, and future planning is provided for transition aged youth. Independent living skills training including cooking and nutrition, financial management, sex education and more. Hands-on mentorship to secure transportation and housing options, budgeting, time-management, and activities of daily living.

Rec Club provides an opportunity for peers to connect and build social skills in a comfortable environment. Participants attend monthly community events including bowling, movies, Cedar Point trip, festivals, and local sporting events. You must be a participant in Life Skills to join Rec Club.

I definitely gained a lot of knowledge in community resources for people with disabilities and I found that very helpful. Some of the most valuable skills and lessons I learned were ways to advocate for my rights, and what my rights were.” - Grace, Ability Center youth consumer.

To learn more or schedule an intake with our youth program, call 419.885.5733 or visit our website.