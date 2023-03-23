Considering disability & an inclusive community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Ability Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Ability Center, visit https://abilitycenter.org.

March is Disability Awareness Month. The Ability Center of Toledo is urging you to “Think Differently.” Think differently not only as people, but as businesses and organizations. Encouraging us to change our minds and our facilities to create accessibility for individuals with differing abilities.

In 2022, The Ability Center, the City of Toledo and several local cultural organizations announced a joint effort to make Toledo “the most accessible city in America.”

What is access?

Access is a broad term used to describe the ways in which people with disabilities can participate in their community, employment, social events, transportation, and places of public accommodation like those without disabilities. Examples of places of public accommodation are restaurants, hotels, theaters, doctor’s offices, retail stores, libraries, museums, government buildings, parks, etc.

Access Priorities

Most often, people think of architectural access as the main priority; however, access is more than a ramp. Once people enter a building, they still need to be able to access the programs, services, and communicate effectively throughout their experience. Below I will list some access starting points and provide resources at the end.

Physical access

Located on a bus line; Accessible parking; Accessible building entrances; Accessible route into the building and to services; Accessible restrooms; Primary function area is accessible; Elevator if services are provided on the second floor.

Programs and Services

Communication access; A way for people with disabilities to request accommodations; Policies and procedures that do not limit a person’s access because of their disability; Policies allowing for service dogs and mobility aids; A way to request ASL and CART services; Print materials available on request in Plain Language, Braille, and Large Print; Accessible timing of programs for people with disabilities

Website

Accessibility tab on website that welcomes people with disabilities, lists disability accommodations that are available and helps with wayfinding; Access tool to allow visitors to change print, contrast, etc.; Accessible via screen reader; Alternative text on any pictures or images; Any documents or videos that are posted are accessible

Disability Awareness

Staff training on basic disability awareness and etiquette; Have disability liaison for ADA and access requests; Focus on the person and not their disability; Speak to the person not their aid or assistant; Do not assume and take over a task or assist someone, ask!

Think about how someone travels to and through your location to identify any barriers that may exist and develop a plan to remove those barriers. Access is continuous and it is important to partner with disability organizations as things evolve. Take small steps!

Together, we will work to make our community the most disability friendly in the nation by increasing independence for people with disabilities, discovering true passions, and changing the community’s perception of disability.

What can we do together? Learn more.