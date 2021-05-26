Equipment Loan Program Keeps People Safe at Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Ability Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Ability Center, visit https://www.abilitycenter.org/

The Ability Center’s Equipment Loan Program provides individuals with disability-related equipment at no cost to keep people safe in their own homes. All items are cleaned and sanitized by our staff before lending.

We also accept donations of durable medical equipment including:

Wheelchairs (manual and transport)

Toilet safety frame

Tub transfer benches

Donations are needed to continue to support this program. The Ability Center encourages donations of durable medical equipment that is no longer needed to be dropped off at 5033 Skelly Road, Sylvania, OH 43560

See full list of donated equipment here.

For a person with limited mobility, the bathroom can be a potentially dangerous place. It can mean the difference between remaining independent in their home or living in a facility. Most insurance does not cover any safety equipment for the bathroom.

With guidance from a health care profession, or a family member, there are some affordable options to look at when making your bathroom more accessible.

Toilet riser (with or without handles) that reduces the distance you need to lower down to be comfortably seated on your toilet

Toilet safety frame that attaches under the seat and allows stability for sitting and standing from the toilet

Grab bars mounted on the wall to grab up from if needed

Bath equipment such as shower chairs, benches and stools, tub clamps that attached directly to wall

A handheld shower allows you to bathe completely from a seated position safely

Electronic lifts for the tub to submerge and get the benefits of warm, soothing water

Home modifications including ramps, stair lifts and grab bars are also available through The Ability Center’s Home Accessibility Program or by calling 419.885.5733.