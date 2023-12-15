Cherry Street Mission Ministries continuing to offer “hand-up” to a new life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherry Street Mission Ministries and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherry Street Mission Ministries, visit https://cherrystreetmission.org/

Since its establishment in 1947 by Jesse and Bertha Fleck, Cherry Street has been providing warm meals and a safe place to stay for individuals experiencing homelessness in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

For the past ten years, Cherry Street Mission Ministries has also been offering a “hand-up” to a new life. Many programs are available to help individuals move out of the physical, mental or spiritual poverty they are experiencing into a life of self-sustainability.

The Ready For Life program allows people to graduate to the community with housing, income and support systems in place.

7 different certificate class options through the Workforce Development program allow access to the transformed ability to earn livable wages.

A High Acuity track rapidly places individuals who require higher levels of care into better settings.

Community Sustainability navigation guides those close to experiencing homelessness to housing or provides support for those recently housed.

25+ partners working side-by-side with Cherry Street in the Life Revitalization Center that provide mental health care, tutoring, insurance, Veteran’s assistance, substance use treatment, physical care, faith communities and other critical services.

By providing a “hand-up”, individuals are able to find a life of transformation, toward a life of health and wholeness. Cherry Street Mission Ministries is a trusted and proven pathway out of poverty and provides real hope for a brighter future. Your generosity will be the key to providing someone who faces hunger and loneliness today, with the gift of a fresh hope for tomorrow.