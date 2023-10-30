Give Shelter, Meals & Hope This Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherry Street Mission and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherry Street Mission, visit https://cherrystreetmission.org/.

This Thanksgiving, let’s embrace the true meaning of the holiday by showing our gratitude amongst our family, friends and neighbors. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the blessings we’ve received and extend a compassionate hand to those in need.

Many individuals within our communities are teetering on the edge of homelessness. With the rising cost of living and other challenging circumstances, so many people are closer to needing assistance than we realize. Cherry Street Mission Ministries is a trusted and proven pathway out of poverty and provides real hope for a brighter future. Cherry Street is a safe bed, a meal and warm clothing, and an opportunity for a transformed life for so many men and women facing homelessness. Your generosity will be the key to providing someone who faces hunger and loneliness today, with the gift of a fresh hope for tomorrow.

Because of you and your generous support, we give thanks with a grateful heart.