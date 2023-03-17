Help Provide a Hot Meal and New Hope This Easter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherry Street Mission and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherry Street Mission, visit https://cherrystreetmission.org/.

People facing homelessness in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan need your help. Last year, there was a 400% increase in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time. Now, the number of guests coming to Cherry Street Mission Ministries for a warm meal and a safe bed continues to rise. Will you please have compassion for these neighbors in crisis? Record inflation means vulnerable individuals are praying for help and hope like never before. You can make such a meaningful difference for someone who might otherwise be hungry. Even a modest gift will bless many men and women.

It takes just $4.09 to provide one person with a delicious meal and hope at Cherry Street Mission Ministries this Easter season. The holiday will be here before you know it, help provide a hot meal and a new hope this Easter.