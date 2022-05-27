Free, Healthy Meals for Kids This Summer

(Monkey Business Images | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com)

Sponsored - Starting Tuesday, May 31st, Connecting Kids To Meals (CKM) will provide hot, healthy meals at no cost to kids ages 18 and under who visit summer sites.

CKM will have about 160 meal sites where kids can access meals. In case you didn’t know, in our area, child food insecurity is a serious issue: 1 out of every 4 kids faces hunger regularly. Additionally, there are over 60,000 students who qualify for free or reduced meals at school so when school ends for the summer months, tens of thousands of kids become vulnerable.

Research shows that kids who lack nutrition, will have academic, behavioral and health issues. CKM has been serving healthy meals to kids for over 19 years and has provided more than 7 million kid meals.

This summer, to find a meal site nearby or to volunteer to help us pack meals, click here to visit ConnectingKidsToMeals.org or call (419) 720-1106.