Do’s & Don’ts After an Auto Accident

Sponsored - If you are involved in an Auto Accident...

Do - Make sure everyone is okay. If you are injured, do not exit your car. Call 911 if you can.

Don’t - If you are injured, don’t wait to get treatment. Go to the Emergency Room or see your family doctor right away. Too often people wait two to three weeks thinking they will get over the pain. You may need physical therapy, a chiropractor or medication to get better.

Do - Take photos at the scene. If you are not injured and can exit your car safely, take pictures of the cars before they are moved. Take photos of the information of the other parties involved such as license plates, drivers license and insurance cards.

Stay Protected: Stay safe.

If you’re seriously injured, call Charlie Contrada first.

419.841.4400

www.contrada.com

If you’re in a serious accident, don’t say or sign anything call Charlie Contrada. Your local car accident attorney.