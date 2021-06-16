419 Ale Trail Is Now Open

Sponsored - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out the 419 Ale Trail featuring 29 of the best brewers and craft beverage makers throughout the 419 area code. Not only is it the perfect way to sip delicious drinks, it’s also a great way to experience the sights and small-town charms of Northwest Ohio. Plus, you’ll be awarded prizes and entered to win a grand prize, simply for completing fun milestones along your trek. All you need is the FREE mobile-exclusive passport to track your progress and take advantage of deals and discounts. And be age 21 or older.

How the Mobile Passport Works

Step 1: Get Your Mobile Passport

Visit 419AleTrail.com to sign up to receive your mobile-exclusive passport. Then start your adventure. Grab a drink at each stop as you experience the collection of curated breweries and craft beverage makers, many offering deals and discounts to redeem during your visits.

Step 2: Receive a Text

Your passport will instantly be delivered to your phone via text and email, and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. Your mobile passport can easily be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.

Step 3: Redeem

When visiting a participating business, check-in through the mobile passport using your location and start tasting the best brews around. If that brewery has a deal or offer through the passport, just present your phone to a staff member to redeem available discounts. You have until June 17, 2022 – one full year – to complete the inaugural year of the 419 Ale Trail!

There you have it. It’s fun, easy and a great way to spend your summer days. Grab your family and friends and head on out to the 419 Ale Trail today. And don’t forget to share your journey using #419AleTrail and #ThisIsToledo on your social media.

https://www.visittoledo.org/419-ale-trail