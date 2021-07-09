H2Ohhhh! Your guide to water fun in and around Toledo.

Sponsored - When you think of Toledo, do you think of the great outdoors? Well, you should. There’s a reason both U.S. News & World Report and Outside Magazine named the Glass City one of the Top 5 places for outdoor lovers in the country. And the best part of the being outdoors? The water, of course. Here are six family activities for making a splash this summer!

Maumee River Water Trail

If we’re going to talk water, let’s start with 107 miles of it. The Maumee River Water Trail follows the Maumee River all the way from Maumee Bay to the Indiana/Ohio border. It connects five Metroparks and three wildlife areas, as well as 15 other publicly owned parks. And with 39 entry points, you can access the trail from a location close to you. Enjoy the beauty of this magnificent river as you kayak or paddle your way through a piece of Ohio history.

The Sandpiper

Do you love the water but feel like letting someone else do the paddling? Look no further than Toledo’s own Sandpiper, a 100-passenger vessel that cruises the Maumee River every year from May through October. Take a public cruise, or gather your friends and family for a private venture. And don’t forget about Sandpiper’s themed cruises, tailored to foodies, cigar aficionados, Star Wars fans and more!

Metroparks & State Parks

Although Toledo is known as the Glass City, we could just as easily be called the Park City (although Utah might take issue with that). With dozens of amazing Metroparks and state parks, it’s tough to pick just one. So we’ll highlight three. Middlegrounds Metropark is a small riverside oasis right in the heart of downtown Toledo with walking and bike paths. Phase 1 of the Glass City Metropark provides the best view of the river in the city and Phase II will bring play areas and campgrounds. Finally, there’s Maumee Bay State Park, a resort, golf course, beach, marina, scenic meadow, nature trail, campgrounds and bird sanctuary all wrapped into one beautiful package.

Eat at The Docks

The only thing better than a great restaurant is a great restaurant with a great view, something The Docks has in spades. Come dine on Mexican, Italian and American fare, as well as (of course) seafood. All while enjoying gentle breezes and the spectacular sights and sounds of the Maumee River.

ProMedica Summer Concert Series

Nothing says summer like an outdoor concert. And the 2021 ProMedica Summer Concert Series at Promenade Park by the river promises to have something for music fans of all tastes. Go back to the ’90s with Collective Soul and Vanilla Ice. Celebrate with Kool & The Gang. Hold on loosely with 38 Special. Or kick off the Solheim Cup with superstars Chris Salyer and Gwen Stefani. It’ll be an amazing time, no doubt!

Glass City River Wall

Every city needs a signature landmark, which is why Toledo is building the Glass City River Wall. A multiphase art installation that will also serve as a river gateway to the city, the River Wall will welcome visitors while telling the story of Toledo’s rich cultural history through the lens of Gabe Gault’s vibrant, colorful art.